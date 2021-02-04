How to watch Disney's 'Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella'

Patience and perseverance have paid off for fans of 1997’s Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. The Whitney Houston executive produced retelling of the classic Cinderella story stars Brandy, Jason Alexander, Whoopi Goldberg, Bernadette Peters, Veanne Cox, Natalie Desselle, Victor Garber, and Paolo Montalban. Disney announced today the fan-favorite Cinderalla would begin streaming on their Disney+ platform on February 12th.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella has been a title many have been begging to be added to the Disney+ streaming platform. This classic retelling of the Cinderella story originally aired November 2, 1997, on ABC and featured one of the most racially diverse cast. It was the first time the Cinderalla’s story had been adapted to accommodate one. The idea to make it this way had been conceived from the very start. Producers hoped the cast’s diversity would enhance the universal appeal of the film. A little over two decades later, that couldn’t be more true.

The adaption earned 7 Emmy Award nominations, features an incredible array of beloved and original songs by the iconic songwriting duo Rodgers & Hammerstein, including “Impossible,” “In My Own Little Corner,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” “A Lovely Night,” “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?” and more. Now old and new fans get to experience the magic.

Now that you’re done jumping up and down for joy, how can you watch ‘Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella’?

For starters, you’ll need a subscription to Disney+. There are two ways to go about doing getting one if you don’t have an account already. You can subscribe directly to Disney+. There is a monthly subscription option that you can cancel at any time for $6.99/month. You also have the option to subscribe for a full year upfront for $69.99/year. Both options are Ad-free and included exclusive originals, new releases, and classic favorites, now including Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

You also have an option to add Disney+ to your Hulu subscription if you already have one. This bundle is $12.99/month and comes with ESPN+. This same bundle is also offered without ads for $18.99/month.