Euphoria season 2 continues to roll along. Here’s how you can watch Euphoria season 2 episode 6 online from anywhere in the world.

After episode 5 put the focus back on Rue’s struggle with addiction, the preview for episode 6 teases some of the ramifications that could be in store after her dash through East Highland, including Rue pondering whether the world wouldn’t be better off without her and how Cassie, Maddy and Nate react to the truth coming out about their past hookups.

With just a few episodes left in Euphoria season 2, be sure not to miss a moment. Here’s how to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 6.

How to watch 'Euphoria' season 2 episode 6 online in the US

Euphoria is an HBO original, with new episodes for season 2 premiering in the US on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT since Jan. 9. Euphoria season 2 episode 6 is set to debut at that same time on Feb. 13.

Euphoria season 2 episode 6 will also be available to stream on Sunday, Feb. 13, on HBO Max right when the latest episode airs on HBO. HBO Max also allows you to catch up on all previous episodes of Euphoria.

How to watch 'Euphoria' season 2 episode 6 online anywhere in the world

Wherever you are in the world, there is an easy way to be sure you can watch the latest episode of Euphoria — a virtual private network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month without paying a penny, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch the latest episode of Euphoria via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Euphoria' season 2 episode 6 online in the UK

UK viewers can watch the latest episodes of Euphoria season 2 just one day after they premiere in the US.

Euphoria season 2 episode 6 will air on Sky Atlantic Monday, Feb. 14, at 9 p.m. The new episode will also be available to stream on-demand with a NOW Entertainment Membership (previous episodes are also available).