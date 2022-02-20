Want to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 7 online? Here's how.

The promo for episode 7 makes it clear that things are about to blow up properly. After episode 6 primarily stuck with Rue as she committed to trying to get clean, the latest episode looks set to switch things over to focusing on Lexi. It seems she's taken Fezco's advice to tell things like they really are to heart with her play. If Maddie's reaction to the performance is anything to go by, Lexi's stage show is definitely going to stir up some trouble.

There are just a couple more episodes remaining of Euphoria's second season. Here's how to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 7 so you don't miss any of the drama.

How to watch 'Euphoria' season 2 episode 7 online in the US

New episodes of Euphoria have been premiering in the US on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT since Jan. 9. Euphoria season 2 episode 7 is set to debut at that same time on Feb. 20.

Since Euphoria is an HBO original, episode 7 will also be available to stream on Sunday, Feb. 13, on HBO Max at the same time the latest episode airs on HBO. HBO Max also allows you to catch up on every episode from Euphoria so far.

How to watch 'Euphoria' season 2 episode 7 online anywhere in the world

Wherever you are in the world, there is an easy way to be sure you can watch the latest episode of Euphoria — a virtual private network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

How to watch 'Euphoria' season 2 episode 7 online in the UK

New episodes of Euphoria have been airing on Sky Atlantic from Monday, Jan. 10 at 9 pm, just one day after their US premiere. Episode 7 of Euphoria season 2 will air in the same place at the same time on Monday, Feb. 21. Check out the Sky website for all the latest Sky TV packages and deals.

You'll also be able to stream the latest episode over on NOW, along with every other episode of Euphoria so far if you need to get caught up.