How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero PPV fight — date, start time all you need to know

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero is likely to be an explosive boxing title fight, so sports fans will want to learn the best ways to live stream this bout online.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis is a bonafide boxing superstar who draws in fans with his exhilarating knockouts. Rolando “Rolly” Romero shares Davis’ undefeated record and tendency toward knockouts, but he has yet to score a marquee win that makes him a big name. Could this be the fight that makes Rolly a star, or will Davis roll on to bigger and better fights?

Read on to find out how you can watch Tank Davis vs. Rolly Romero from anywhere. Also, check out our preview of the main event championship WBA (regular) lightweight title fight between the two contenders.

The fight between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero takes place on Saturday, May 28.

What time is the Davis vs Romero fight?

The main event card coverage starts at 9 pm ET/2 am UK. The Davis vs Romero fight is scheduled to start at 11 pm ET/4 am UK, with the ring walks taking place roughly 15 minutes later.

Where is the Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero fight?

The 2022 WBA boxing title fight is being held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero in the US

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero is a pay-per-view (PPV) fight, so US boxing fans have a couple of options for watching it:

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero in the UK

In the UK, the Tank Davis vs Rolly Romero fight is available to stream online with FITE TV (opens in new tab) — a specialist sports streaming platform. Coverage begins at 2 am UK time and the Main Event starts around 4 am.

FITE has priced the match at much a lower price point than many other PPV services. The Davis vs Romero live stream on FITE TV (opens in new tab) is only £10.50 ($13), which represents great value for sports fans.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero from anywhere in the world

FITE has the Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero event available in other countries, including Ireland, Italy and Germany. Prices vary by region, so check the FITE TV Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero (opens in new tab) site for your local pricing.

Another good option for watching the fight if you happen to find yourself away from home and not able to access your normal service is by using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as a reliable VPN service for securing your data and accessing shows and events all around the world. Even better, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day no-quibble, money-back guarantee if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. And it's a great way to keep up with the boxing action from anywhere in the world.

Main Event Preview: Gervonta Tank Davis

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis (26-0) is the WBA “regular” lightweight world champion, but a lesser title doesn’t tell the real story of this exciting and powerful fighter. Davis has earned his nickname due to the cannon in his arms — he's won his bouts with powerful knockout punches time after time. Twenty-four of his twenty-six professional fights have ended in knockouts. He’s become a star in the sport with his viral highlight-reel finishes. Fans are always watching and waiting to see what amazing feat Davis will perform next.

As real as Davis’ talent and stardom are, his title doesn’t shine as bright as he does. The WBA has a Super Champion at Lightweight — George Kambosos Jr. Next weekend, Kambosos will fight Devin Haney to crown an undisputed world champion, so Davis won’t soon be in the mix for those titles. It’s only a matter of time before Davis is a true world champion again and the title holders need him more than he needs them. Davis will have a great opportunity to demand legacy-making fights against big-name opponents if he takes care of business here against Romero.

Main Event Preview: Rolly Romero

Rolando “Rolly” Romero (14-0) is a unique challenger for Davis, as the two fighters have a lot in common. Like Davis, Romero is an undefeated young fighter who made a name for himself fighting on undercards of big-name fighters. Also, he shares Tank’s power, with twelve of his fourteen wins ending in knockouts. The two fighters also share a history of accusations and legal issues. Davis has had a string of assault and domestic violence charges, and Romero faced several disturbing allegations of sexual assault last fall.

Romero was originally supposed to fight Tank Davis last December, but he was removed from the fight due to the controversy. No charges were ever filed against him, so now Romero is ready for the biggest fight of his light. With a shot to take down a huge name and win his first world title, Romero has much more than just a puncher's chance at victory.

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero prediction

Gervonta Davis is a heavy favorite to win this fight at -1000 odds.



Romero has a much greater chance to win this fight than he is being given and I believe he will give Davis trouble early. However, the prediction is Davis, by knockout, in the late rounds — 10th through 12th.

Davis vs Romero fight card

The full event fight card (subject to change) is as follows: