Two of cinema's greatest titans are back, as Godzilla and King Kong are set to team up in the new movie, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire. It is the latest movie in the cinematic universe that began with 2014's Godzilla and has expanded to Apple TV Plus' Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, but just where can you watch Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire right now?

That's a good question, especially because the previous movie, Godzilla vs Kong, received a simultaneous release in movie theaters and on the streaming service HBO Max (now just Max) back in 2021. Is that the case again with Godzilla x Kong or not?

Read on below to get all the details you need to know about how to watch Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

How to watch Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in movie theaters

The big monsters are heading back to the big screen, as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire releases in movie theaters worldwide on Friday, March 29 (though early screenings are available on Thursday, March 28). In addition to regular showings, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is also going to be shown in IMAX, so you can see all the action in as big a format as there is out there.

In order to find out when and where Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is playing near you, visit Fandango , which shows you all showtimes in your area, including what formats are available. You can also purchase your tickets for whatever show you want through the website.

For anyone who also wants to have a chance to save money on tickets for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, you should look into movie theater subscription and membership programs. Available with various US and UK movie theaters, these offerings allow moviegoers to get free, discounted and/or monthly allotments of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions.

Is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire streaming?

While Godzilla vs Kong premiered on streaming the same day it landed in movie theaters, that won't be the case with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, as the movie is playing exclusively in movie theaters first.

The reason Godzilla vs Kong was given a day-and-date release on streaming was because it came out in 2021, while people were still dealing with the height of the pandemic and Warner Bros. decided to do that with just about all of their 2021 slate of movies.

While it's not there right now, it's almost certain that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will make its streaming debut on Max when the time comes. We'll keep this page updated with info on that as it becomes available, though the movie is likely to be available through digital on-demand platforms first.

Everything else to know about Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Here is the plot for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire:

"This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

The movie is directed by Adam Wingard and its human stars include Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen.

What to Watch's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire review called it a "proper popcorn blockbuster." As of publication, the movie is "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes.

Get a look at what's in store by watching the trailer directly below: