Hugh Grant, once one of the most popular leading men of romantic comedies, has gone dark in recent years with more villainous turns. He has another that fans are excited to see in Heretic. The buzzy A24 horror movie is now playing, so we’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch Heretic right here.

After a campy villainous turn in Paddington 2 and playing shady if not outright bad guys in some Guy Ritchie movies, Grant once again appears to be relishing in a diabolical role in this psychological thriller where he leads a pair of religious women into a cat-and-mouse game designed to test their faith.

If you’re excited to watch Heretic, read on as we have all the information you need to know about when and where the movie is playing right now, including whether or not Heretic is streaming.

How to watch Heretic in movie theaters

Heretic is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and elsewhere around the world.

In order to find Heretic showtimes, it’s best to check out Fandango, which can show you all of the movie theaters in your area where the movie is playing and what the available screenings are. You can also purchase your Heretic ticket directly through Fandango.

Another option for frequent moviegoers that may have a particular movie theater is movie theater subscription and membership programs. Offered by various US and UK movie theater chains, in addition to showing when and where Heretic is playing at a specific theater, these programs give perks like free, discounted or monthly allotments of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions for fans to enjoy.

Is Heretic streaming?

No, as we said Heretic is playing exclusively in movie theaters right now, so it is not available for streaming or via digital on-demand platforms.

There are no confirmed details about Heretic’s streaming plans right now, but we can make some educated guesses. After we assume its initial run on on-demand platforms, Heretic is most likely to make its streaming debut in the US on Max, just like other A24 movies from 2024 have done recently. An exact timeline for Heretic to arrive on Max is not known at this time.

We’ll update this page as info on Heretic’s at-home and streaming plans are announced.

What else to know about Heretic

Heretic is an original script written by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who also co-directed the movie. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

“Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed, becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse.”

In addition to Grant as Mr. Reed, the movie stars Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East as the young missionaries.

Reviews for Heretic have been strong, as the movie is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 94% as of November 7. What to Watch will have its own Heretic review soon.

If you need anything else to convince you on whether to see Heretic or not, you can watch the official trailer for the psychological thriller right here: