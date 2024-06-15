How to watch House of the Dragon season 2: stream the new season & the first

Fans have been waiting two years but it's finally here: House of the Dragon season 2 premiers on Sunday, June 16 and it'll bring us back to a Westeros at war.

House of the Dragon takes place 200 years before Game of Thrones and it depicts the fall of the Targaryen family, as the members of the family fight and kill each other in a bloody succession war.

The first season of this Game of Thrones spin-off was a roaring success with fans, bringing back the high quality of the first seasons of the popular fantasy series, and the second season will continue the story of the first.

So here's how to watch House of the Dragon season 2, as well as the first season if you need to catch up.

How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 in the US

You can watch the new season of House of the Dragon in two ways: streaming online, or on cable.

Let's start with the latter: season 2 will debut on HBO on Sunday, June 16 at 9 pm ET/PT, as well as on HBO Latino, and it'll repeat on both channels at multiple times over the next few days.

Each new episode will air at the same time weekly.

You may already have HBO as part of your cable plan but if not, several live TV streaming services offer it as add-on packages. Sling TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV offer it, if you pay a little more each month.

If you don't need to watch House of the Dragon season 2 live, then you can catch it on demand using the streaming service Max, which costs $9.99 per month for its basic tier or $16.99 per month for its ad-free one.

Each episode of the new season of House of the Dragon will hit Max after it airs on HBO. The first season of the show is also all on Max for you to watch.

How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 in the UK

You've got two options to watch House of the Dragon season 2 in the UK, as both Sky TV and Now TV will let you stream the show. The first episode will land on Monday, June 17, with new ones dropping weekly.

Sky Atlantic will also broadcast the episode at 2 am on Mondays, but will repeat it at the much more reasonable hour of 9 pm.

Sky TV costs £26 per month, and you only need the basic tier to watch House of the Dragon, nothing like Sky Cinema or Sky Sports. You can save money by signing up for long-term contracts or using our guide to Sky TV deals.

How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 in Australia

In order to watch season 2 of House of the Dragon in Australia, you'll need to sign up for the streaming service Binge, which also hosts the first season of the show. Episodes will drop every monday beginning from Monday, June 17.

Binge costs $10 per month for its most basic plan, but this only lets you watch in SD. Standard costs $18 per month and has HD streaming, and there's also Premium at $22.

Binge doe shave a free trial for new customers, though you need Australian contact information to sign up.

How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch House of the Dragon season 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!