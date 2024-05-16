There's something special about family movie time, and John Krasinski's IF is a great opportunity for parents and kids to sit down and watch something together. But just how can you watch the 2024 new movie? Let us fill you in on the details.

After directing the first two movies in the horror/sci-fi franchise A Quiet Place, Krasinski wrote and directed the more child-friendly IF, which follows a young girl who discovers she can see imaginary friends (aka IFs) that have been forgotten by their original kids and sets out on a mission to help them.

Want to check it out? Here is everything you need about how to watch IF right now.

How to watch IF in movie theaters

IF is now playing exclusively in movie theaters worldwide. While the official release in the US and UK is Friday, May 17, early screenings are taking place on Thursday, May 16, as well.

In order to find out when and where IF is playing at a theater near you, you can check out the movie's official website or visit Fandango. Both options will show all locations playing the movie and available showtimes. You can also purchase your tickets for the movie directly through these sites.

Another option to not only get tickets to see IF but potentially save some money doing so is with movie theater subscription and membership programs. These offerings, available through various US and UK movie theater chains, allow moviegoers to get free, discounted or a monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other perks.

Is IF streaming?

You cannot stream IF at this time, as the movie is playing exclusively in movie theaters first.

There is no information on when IF is going to become available for home viewing, either via digital on-demand platforms or a streaming service, though on-demand is almost certainly going to happen first.

We are also all but certain that the movie, which is produced by Paramount, is going to make its streaming debut, whenever that is, on Paramount Plus.

We'll update this page as more information on IF’s at-home plans are shared.

What else to know about IF

The cast of IF includes Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, Fiona Shaw, Krasinski and a voice cast made up of Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Emily Blunt, Awkwafina, Matt Damon, Sam Rockwell, George Clooney, Bradley Cooper, Bill Hader, Maya Rudolph, Amy Schumer and more.

Here is the official synopsis of for IF:

"From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids."

You can read WTW's IF review right here, or get a sense of for the movie directly below by watching the trailer: