Helping to kick off a 2024 new movie slate that has some big sci-fi movies is I.S.S., the Ariana DeBose-led movie set aboard the International Space Station. The movie is now playing, so we've got everything you need to know about how to watch I.S.S. right here.

The movie takes place in the near future, where a group of American scientists join a team of Russian scientists aboard the International Space Station (I.S.S.). However, their spirit of collaboration and goodwill disappears when a conflict breaks out back on Earth and both groups' respective governments order them to take control of the station, by any means necessary.

Read on to find out exactly how you can watch I.S.S. right now, including if it is available for streaming.

How to watch I.S.S. in movie theaters

I.S.S. opens exclusively in North American movie theaters on Friday, January 19 (with early Thursday screenings also taking place). At this time, there is no information on when I.S.S. is releasing in the UK or other international markets.

If you're looking to find out where and when I.S.S. is playing near you, the movie's website lists all of the theaters where it is playing. An easier way to find out where it is playing near you though is through Fandango, which lists all of the locations and showtimes the movie is playing in your area, as well as allows you to purchase tickets in advance online.

Another option to get showtimes and tickets while also possibly saving some money to see I.S.S. is utilizing movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. These offerings from various US and UK movie theater chains allow movie fans to get free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other perks.

Is I.S.S. streaming?

I.S.S. is not available to stream at this time. The sci-fi movie is having an exclusive run in movie theaters before it becomes available to watch at home.

How long that run is going to be is unclear at this time. So is where I.S.S. might first be made available to stream, as no info has been shared. It is likely that it'll drop on video on-demand platforms to rent or buy before it becomes available on a streaming service.

We'll update this page as info on how to watch I.S.S. at home becomes available.

What else to know about I.S.S.

I.S.S. stars Ariana DeBose, John Gallagher Jr., Chris Messina, Maria Mashkova, Pilou Asbæk and Costa Ronin as the astronauts aboard the I.S.S. The movie is directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite (Blackfish, Megan Leavey) and was written by first-time screenwriter Nick Shafir.

As of publication, the movie has a 67% "Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes ; What to Watch will have its review of the movie on Friday, January 19.

You can watch the trailer for I.S.S. right here: