How to watch Jake Paul vs Andre August: live stream boxing, odds, card

On Friday, December 15, Jake Paul vs Andre August at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, will be the latest fight in the fascinating boxing career of YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, AKA the Problem Child. August is no YouTuber, retired MMA star or former NBA player, either, he's a boxer with a 10-1-1 record. It promises to be a fascinating fight.

Paul vs August is exclusive to the DAZN streaming service around the world. But don't worry if you're away from home and somewhere it's not being shown, because you can watch Jake Paul vs Andre August live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Quick links Time: From 8 pm ET / 5 pm ET / 1 am UK (Sat) / 12 pm AEDT (Sat)

Main event ringwalks (approx.): 10.30 pm ET / 7.30 pm PT / 3.30 am UK (Sat) / 2.30 pm (Sat) US/UK/AU: DAZN

This time, it seems, Jake Paul really means business. The former Disney and YouTube star has put plenty of time into his burgeoning boxing career, with even the odd pugilistic purist impressed by the Problem Child's improving skill. Yet even he knows that wins against former MMA fighters (Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley) or one-time NBA stars (Nate Robinson) won't cut it to be taken seriously, especially after losing an eight-round split decision to ex-Love Islander Tommy Fury—the only opponent approaching a boxer on his resumé—in his only defeat back in February.

The millions of dollars he usually makes have been put aside in favor of fighting August, a boxer who lacks the big-name draw of many recent match-ups. "This is probably just a break-even fight for me," Paul said recently. "He’s a beast, he's a dog, and he's coming to win. This is his make-or-break moment as a boxer himself. It's gonna be a really good fight."

Paul is correct that this could be a breakthrough moment for Andre August, too. The 35-year-old has won 10 of his 12 fights since turning pro in 2013 and is on a five-bout uneaten streak beating Brandon Martin on points in (appropriately enough) August.

He may be coming into this as a boxer for Paul to beat and look ahead to bigger things in 2024, but August hits hard and has more than a decade's professional experience behind him to cause the upset.

You're not going to want to miss this huge fight. Luckily, we have all the information you need on how to watch Paul vs August online in this very article.

How to watch Paul vs August in the US, UK, Australia and worldwide

It's great news for fight fans all around the world who can watch the Paul vs August live stream via DAZN on Friday, December 15.

Better still, whether you're watching in the US, UK or Australia or any of the other 200 countries globally with access to DAZN, it's all included as part of your regular subscription – no need for an additional PPV fee here!

In the US, DAZN costs from as little as $19.99 per month If you commit to a year's subscription, with the flexible monthly cost set at $24.99. If you pay for a year up front, all in one go, it's $224.99.

In the UK and Australia, DAZN subscriptions cost £19.99 / AU$13.99 with a monthly Flexible Pass that can be cancelled at any time. There's even better value available for boxing loving Brits who can get DAZN's Annual Super Saver subscription that costs £99.99 for a whole year.

Visit the DAZN homepage to find out the subscription fees in your country.

Coverage of the undercard gets underway at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am UK (Sat) / 12 pm AEDT (Sat). The main event's ringwalks will commence from 10.30 pm ET / 7.30 pm PT / 3.30 am UK (Sat) / 2.30 pm AEDT (Sat) (depending on how long the undercard takes to reach its conclusion).

Swipe to scroll horizontally DAZN prices worldwide Header Cell - Column 0 U.S. U.K. Australia Monthly (for 12 months) $19.99 £9.99 - Monthly rolling $24.99 £19.99 $13.99 Annual (one-off payment) $224.99 £99.99 -

What time does Paul vs August begin?

The main card is scheduled to begin on Friday, December 15 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. That's 1 am UK / 12 pm AEDT on Saturday.

The timing of the Jake Paul vs Andre August headline bout depends on how things progress on the undercard, but we'd expect that things could start any time from 10.30 pm ET / 7.30 pm PT on Friday and 3.30 am UK / 2.30 pm AEDT Saturday.

All you need to know about Jake Paul vs Andre August

What is the Paul vs August tale of the tape? Jake Paul

Nationality: American

DOB: January 17, 1997

Height: 6' 1''

Reach: 76"

Fights: 8

Record: 7-1 (4 KOs) Andre August

Nationality: American

DOB: September 30, 1988

Height: 5' 10"

Reach: 70"

Fights: 12

Record: 10-1-1 (5 KOs)

What is the Paul vs August fight card? Jake Paul vs. Andre August; Cruiserweight

Shadasia Green vs. Franchon Crews Dezurn; For the vacant WBC super-middleweight women's title

Yoenis Tellez vs. Livan Navarro; Light middleweight

Elijah Flores vs. Javier Mayoral; Welterweight

Zachary Randolph vs. Michael Manna; Light heavyweight

Lorenzo Medina vs. Joshua Temple; Heavyweight

Alexander Gueche vs. Clayton Ward; Super flyweight

Xavier Bocanegra vs. TBA; Featherweight