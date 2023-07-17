How to watch Justified: City Primeval — stream the Justified spinoff online

After a several years off air, TV fans are getting an unexpected return to the world of neo-Western show Justified, as Raylan Givens is back with the limited series Justified: City Primeval. But he is joined by plenty of new faces and a brand-new environment.

Picking up 15 years after the events of the show, Justified: City Primeval continues the exploits of Marshal Rayan Givens (Timothy Olyphant), relocating him into the city this time around as he fights crime in Detroit.

Givens is tasked with bringing down the Oklahoma Wildman (Boyd Holbrook), a violent outlaw with protection from a big-name lawyer, while also managing his own affairs.

As with Justified, City Primeval is based on the works of Leonard Elmore, so expect outlaw attitudes, rough justice and lots of violence.

Wether you're a fan of Justified (catch up with what happened in Justified's original run), or just want to see some gritty crime TV, here's how to watch Justified: City Primeval on TV or via a streaming service.

How to watch Justified: City Primeval in the US

You can watch Justified: City Primeval on FX, where it premieres on Tuesday, July 18, at 10 pm ET/PT.

The premiere features a two-episode special. Each subsequent episode releases weekly at the same time. If you don't want to watch on cable, the episodes also land on Hulu the day after they air.

Cable-cutters can use Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV to stream from FX without a cable plan, but your cheapest bet is to use Hulu, as it costs $7.99 per month for its ad-enabled tier or $14.99 for ad-free.

How to watch Justified: City Primeval in the UK

Thankfully, you can watch Justified: City Primeval in the UK… but there's a catch. While the show will end up on Disney Plus eventually, you have to wait a few months, because it's only hitting the streamer on Wednesday, September 6.

So you've got six weeks in which you'll have to stay clear of online spoilers, sorry. Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month or £79.90 annually, and all eight parts of the show will hit the streamer at the same time.

The previous six seasons of Justified are on the streamer, as well as on Prime Video.