Want to watch Killers of the Flower Moon right now? We've got everything you need to know about how to watch Martin Scorsese's latest movie right here, including where you can find showtimes and tickets and if, where and when the movie is going to be available for streaming.

A Scorsese movie is always an event, but when it also features Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, two of his most famous collaborators, it becomes all the more exciting. Add in the scope of Killers of the Flower Moon — a three-and-a-half-hour crime epic about the brutal murders of members of the Osage nation in the 1920s — and it immediately becomes one of the can't miss new movies of 2023.

Read on to get all the information on how to watch Killers of the Flower Moon so you don't miss out.

How to watch Killers of the Flower Moon in movie theaters

As of October 20 (with some Thursday, October 19, early screenings in select locations), Killers of the Flower Moon is playing exclusively in movie theaters worldwide. In addition to normal screenings, there are also going to be IMAX showings where available.

To find out where, when and in what format you can see the movie, you can check out the Killers of the Flower Moon website, visit Fandango to see all of the locations where the movie is playing near you or, if you have a particular favorite theater, you can see if it's playing directly on their website. All of these options allow you to purchase tickets for the movie directly online.

Another option to not only find where Killers of the Flower Moon is playing but also get a possible deal on tickets is with movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. Offered by many movie theater chains in the US and UK, these programs give movie lovers free, discounted or monthly allotment of tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other perks, in the hope of making a trip to the movie more affordable.

Is Killers of the Flower Moon streaming?

Killers of the Flower Moon is not streaming as of right now. However, as the movie is a co-production of Apple Original Films, we already know that it is eventually going to stream on Apple TV Plus.

Usually, Apple TV Plus premieres Apple Original movies right away or very quickly after they premiere in movie theaters, but that is not the case for Killers of the Flower. As of publication, there has been no indication when Killers of the Flower Moon is going to make its way to Apple TV Plus. Whenever information on a streaming debut for the latest Martin Scorsese movie is announced, we'll share it here.

What else to know about Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon focuses on a period known as the "Reign of Terror" on the Osage reservation in the 1920s, when members of the Osage tribe were being murdered so others could take their wealth from the oil found on their land. The movie specifically focuses on Mollie Burkhart (Lily Gladstone), whose family became the target of her husband Ernest (DiCaprio) and his uncle William Hale (De Niro).

What to Watch raved about it in our official Killers of the Flower Moon review. We're not alone, as Killers of the Flower Moon is "Certified Fresh" on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 95% (as of October 19).

Watch the trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon right here.