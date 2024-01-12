The wait to stream Killers of the Flower Moon on Apple TV Plus is over

One of the best movies of 2023 is now easier to watch than ever before, as Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon is now available to stream on Apple TV Plus. That means subscribers can watch the epic movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro at no extra cost.

Killers of the Flower Moon is an Apple TV Plus original movie (in partnership with Paramount Pictures). But instead of debuting immediately on the streaming service, Killers of the Flower Moon received an exclusive run in movie theaters worldwide, premiering on October 20, 2023. Part of the reasoning behind the decision was so that the movie could qualify for the 2024 Oscars, but also because Martin Scorsese is a supporter of the movie theater experience and any movie of his is a big event worthy of the big screen.

The movie did debut on digital on-demand for rent or purchase on December 5, 2023, and still is available that way, but its launch on Apple TV Plus on January 12 marks its official entry into the streaming landscape.

Based on the book of the same name by David Grann, Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the true events that took place in 1920s Oklahoma known as the Reign of Terror. When the Osage Nation discovered oil on their land, they soon became some of the richest people in the world. However, that also made them the targets of greedy individuals. The movie's story specifically follows Molly Burkhart (Gladstone), whose husband Ernest (DiCaprio) and his uncle William Hale (De Niro) go about murdering members of the Osage tribe to ensure that their wealth eventually comes to them.

What to Watch's Killers of the Flower Moon review gave the movie four-and-a-half stars, calling it "immensely entertaining" while also being reflective of why this dark chapter in American history has for so long gone under the radar. Others have agreed, with the movie being "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes at 93%.

It has also been pulling in some major awards ahead of potential Oscar nominations. The National Board of Review and New York Film Critics Awards dubbed it their Best Film of 2023 and Gladstone Gladstone as Best Actress, while Scorsese was tapped for Best Director by NBR. Gladstone also won a Golden Globe recently, while she, De Niro and the ensemble were nominated for SAG Awards.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon (Image credit: Apple Studios/TCD/Prod.DB/Alamy Stock Photo)

In addition to having one of the best movies of 2023 easily available to stream, Killers of the Flower Moon's arrival on Apple TV Plus does one more thing — it makes watching it easier for those who may have been intimidated by its nearly three-and-a-half hour runtime. While playing in movie theaters, there was a mini controversy over Killers of the Flower Moon and intermissions, with many fans missing the break and some theaters inserting their own, despite objections from Scorsese himself. However, now on streaming, viewers have total control over if/when they pause the movie for a snack, bathroom or longer break.

Apple TV Plus has one more big 2023 movie that is still waiting to arrive on the streaming service, with Ridley Scott's Napoleon. Meanwhile, their first big 2024 new movie, Argylle, is also getting a release in movie theaters first before it makes an eventual (to be announced) debut on the streamer.

If you're interested in signing up for Apple TV Plus to watch Killers of the Flower Moon, these other movies or any of the Apple TV Plus original TV shows, we've got all the info you need on Apple TV Plus price and even an Apple TV Plus free trial.