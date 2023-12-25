How to watch King George VI Chase 2023: live stream the horse race online

Nothing beats a Boxing Day run, and Kempton Park Racecourse has you covered with its traditional Christmas Festival, the main event of which is the 2023 King George VI Chase, a 3-mile (4,828 metres) steeplechase featuring 18 jumps.

The King George VI Chase 2023 live stream is free on ITVX in the UK and Virgin Media Player in Ireland. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch King George VI Chase 2023 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Last year's winner, Bravemansgame, gave trainer Paul Nicholls a record-extending 13th King George triumph, and the 8-year-old is looking like Nicholls' best hope of victory this time out too, despite a pair of reputation-tarnishing outings at the Charlie Hall and Betfair Chase.

Willie Mullins-trained Allaho is another top contender beset by unknowns. The 9-year-old missed the entirety of last season through injury but returned to action in impressive fashion by winning the Clonmel Oil Chase last month, albeit without looking his best. Whether that's a positive or negative remains to be seen.

10-year-old Paisley Park won the hearts of spectators with a battling performance a year ago, and this time out that role will be played by Frodon, also from the Nicholls stable. The last 11-year-old to win the King George was the legendary Kauto Star 12 years ago, and if Frodon manages to pull it off the feat will go down in National Hunt racing lore.

If you're a keen racing fan, you'll want to know how to watch the 2023 King George VI Chase. We've got all the information below.

How to watch King George VI Chase 2023 in the UK for free

In the UK, the 2023 King George VI Chase is being shown on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 12.30 pm UK ahead of the main race at 2.30 pm.

ITVX works across a range of different devices, including computers, phones and tablets, letting you live stream any ITV channel any way you want to. Here's how to watch live TV on ITVX if you need a few more details.

ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch King George VI Chase 2023 in Ireland for free

The 2023 King George VI Chase will be shown live and for free on Virgin Media 1 and the Virgin Media Player streaming service in Ireland, if you live within the broadcaster's coverage area.

Live coverage gets underway at 12.30 pm GMT, and the main race is scheduled to begin at 2.30 pm.

Trying to access the platform while outside Ireland? You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

In Ireland, you don’t need a TV license to watch television on your computer, phone or other device.

How to watch King George VI Chase 2023 in Australia

Sky Racing 1 will be providing coverage of the 2023 King George VI Chase in Australia. Just be warned that the main race is set to begin at 1.30 am AEDT on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

You'll need a Foxtel Sports subscription to access Sky Racing 1. This costs $77 per month, though there's a discount if you commit to a year's plan, which averages out at $58.60 each month. Some of Foxtel's top-end bundles, like Premium or Platinum Plus, also include sports streaming but they cost more than the Sports package. Use Foxtel's app to stream instead of watching on TV if you'd rather watch online.

You can find all of the Foxtel plans here.

Not in Australia right now? Get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a moment of the action.

Can you watch King George VI Chase 2023 in the US?

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the 2023 King George VI Chase will be shown in the US.

How to watch King George VI Chase 2023 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup, you might run into some problems if you try to watch the King George VI Chase. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can watch events like King George VI Chase 2023 even if it's not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

What you need to know about the King George VI Chase

Who are the 2023 King George VI Chase runners and riders? There are eight confirmations at the time of writing:

Allaho — TBC — W P Mullins

Bravemansgame — Harry Cobden — P F Nicholls

Frodon — Bryony Frost — P F Nicholls

Gerri Colombe — TBC — G Elliott

Hewick — TBC — J J Hanlon

Royale Pagaille — TBC — V Williams

Shishkin — TBC — N J Henderson

The Real Whacker — TBC — P Neville

Where does the King George VI Chase take place? The King George VI Chase is held at Kempton Park Racecourse in Surrey, England. The race takes place over a distance of 4,828 meters, which is 2.999 miles, and incorporates 18 fences.

What is the prize for the King George VI Chase? The King George VI Chase 2023 purse is $245,000, £142,375 of which will go to the winner.

What is the 2023 King George VI Chase schedule? The King George will be the fourth of six races taking place at Kempton Park Racecourse: (All times ET)

7.45 am: Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, 2m 4.5f

8.20 am: Kauto Star Novices' Chase (Grade 1), 3m

8.55 am: Christmas Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m

9.30 am: King George VI Chase (Grade 1), 3m

10.05 am: Maiden Hurdle Race, 2m

10.40 am: Handicap Hurdle Race, 2m 5f

