How to watch Krapopolis online: stream the new comedy from the Rick and Morty creator online

If you're a fan of Rick and Morty and similar adult animated shows, then you might want to tune in to Krapopolis when it debuts on Sunday, September 24, because the new comedy show was created by one of R&M's co-creators, TV legend Dan Harmon.

Krapopolis is set in ancient Greece, and it tells the story of a family of humans, gods and monsters as they try to found and run the world's first city — unfortunately, their own squabbles threaten to derail their quest before they've even started.

The show features a vertiable who's who of comedy talent: Matt Berry, Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Stephanie Beatriz, Steve Buschemi, Ben Stiller, Keith David, David Cross, Jane Lynch, Joel McHale, Daveed Diggs, Will Forte, Dave Franco and Susan Sarandon are all credited with featuring in the first season of this new show.

This really is a winning formula if you ask Fox, beacuse Krapopolis has already been renewed for not just a second but a third season too! So here's how to watch Krapopolis so you can check out that all-star cast.

How to watch Krapopolis in the US

Your first port of call to watch Krapopolis will be on Fox, because that's where the show is set to debut. The first two episodes will play on the channel on Sunday, September 24 at 8.30 pm ET/PT, and subsequent ones will arrive at that time slot weekly.

For the cord-cutters out there, Fox is available on plenty of live TV streaming services. You can stream from the channel on Hulu with Live TV, Fubo Elite, DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV.

Each episode will be available to watch the day after its Fox debut on the streaming service Hulu, which will be your most affordable option. Hulu costs $7.99 for its ad-enabled tier or $14.99 for its ad-free one, with the streamer also included in the Disney Bundle alongside Disney Plus for $9.99 monthly.

How to watch Krapopolis in the UK & Australia

No streaming release date has been set for Krapopolis in either the UK or Australia, so if you're a fan of Dan Harmon's shows and really want to catch the new one, you may find yourself waiting a while.

In the past, Fox or Hulu shows have come to Disney Plus in both the UK and Australia, so it's very possible that Krapopolis will eventually find its way onto Disney's streamer. However there are exceptions to that rule, with some going to Netflix or other streamers, so it's not worth signing up in the hopes that Krapopolis will come to Disney.

And even if it does, you could be waiting a few months before the UK and Australia release date.

How to watch Krapopolis everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Krapopolis, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there.