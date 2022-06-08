The LIV Golf tour is officially teeing things up as the new professional golf league plays its first tournament. After several months and a bit of controversy surrounding the new tour, LIV Golf gets underway with a three day event June 9-11 from London, with 48 golfers competing.

If you’re hoping to watch this inaugural outing for the league that is challenging the PGA Tour, we’re here to tell you just how to do that. The good news is, just about anyone in the world can watch. Here’s what you need to know.

When is the LIV Golf tournament?

The inaugural LIV Golf Tournament takes place at the Centurion Club in London from June 9-11. Each round begins at 9 am ET/2 pm UK time.

How to watch LIV Golf tour

The LIV Golf tournament is available to watch live for free online via LIVGolf.com (opens in new tab), YouTube and Facebook.

At this time, there is no information on the LIV Golf tournament being available on TV, though in a press release on June 6, LIV Golf said that the tournament "will also be aired live on a global roster of leading premium and free-to-air broadcasters providing coverage in 138 territories around the world." What specific territories and broadcasters is still not known as of publication.

Calling the action will be Arlo White, a long-time announcer for the Premier League in the US and, as many others may recognize him, the announcer for AFC Richmond in Ted Lasso. The LIV Golf broadcast also features Jerry Foltz, Dom Boulet, Su-Ann Heng and Troy Mullins.

What is the LIV Golf tour?

The LIV Golf tour is a brand new professional golf league that has the stated mission to "modernize and supercharge the game of professional golf through expanded opportunities for both players and fans alike." However, a not so secret goal of the new league has been to become a challenger to the long-established PGA Tour, the US professional golf league.

LIV Golf events are taking place at the same time as a number of PGA Tour events (though running only three days instead of the PGA’s traditional four) and actively recruited big name PGA Tour players to participate in its tournaments. The PGA did not grant waivers for its members to participate in LIV Golf events, which has resulted in a number of the participants in LIV Golf events (see players field below) resigning from the PGA Tour, while others who have not officially resigned open themselves to possible penalties (fine, suspension) from the PGA.

The LIV Golf tour season will consist of eight tournaments (seven regular season and one team championship) taking place in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia.

What is the LIV Golf tournament format?

One way that the LIV Golf tour is looking to improve tournament golf for players and fans is with a new format.

Instead of everyone competing as individuals, LIV Golf tournaments will see the field of 48 divided into 12 teams of four that compete against each other. The teams are different for each tournament, with a draft selecting who plays with who.

Each players’ individual score is still tallied, as there is also an individual competition for the entire season, but the winner of each weekly tournament will be based on the team event.

For the team tournament, the best two stroke play scores for each team after the first two rounds will count. For the third and final round, the best three scores will count, with the lowest overall team score after 54 holes being named the winner.

There are no cuts as part of the event, meaning all 48 players play the entire three round tournament. In addition, each round has a shotgun start, where each team goes off at the same time on different holes.

Who is in the LIV Golf tournament field?

Dustin Johnson (right) (Image credit: Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Here is the full field for the June 9-11 LIV Golf tournament at London’s Centurion Club, broken up into their teams (each with their own name, logo and team colors):

4 Aces GC

Dustin Johnson

Shaun Norris

Oliver Bekker

Kevin Yuan

HY Flyers GC

Phil Mickelson

Justin Harding

Ratchanon “TK” Chantananuwat

Chase Koepka

Punch GC

Wade Ormsby

Matt Jones

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Blake Windred

Cleeks GC

Martin Kaymer

Pablo Larrazabal

JC Ritchie

Ian Snyman

Iron Heads GC

Kevin Na

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Hideto Tanihara

Viraj Madappa

Smash GC

Sihwan Kim

Scott Vincent

Jinichiro Kozuma

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

Crushers GC

Peter Uiehlien

Richard Bland

Phachara Khongwatmai

Travis Smyth

Majesticks GC

Ian Poulter

Lee Westwood

Sam Horsfield

Laurie Canter

Stinger GC

Louis Oosthuizen

Hennie Du Plessis

Charl Schwartzel

Branden Grace

Fireballs GC

Sergio Garcia

David Puig

James Piot

Jediah Morgan

Niblicks GC

Graeme McDowell

Bernd Wiesberger

Turk Pettit

Oliver Fisher

Torque GC