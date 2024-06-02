How to watch Love Island 2024 online or on TV for free

One of the most famous dating shows of all time is coming back: Love Island 2024 hits screens on Monday, June 3 and if you want to stay ahead of all the gossip, you'll need to figure out how to watch it.

Maya Jama returns to host Love Island for her second year, ready to shepherd twelve new singletons through a summer of love, and you can get to know the new cast members with our guide here.

Don't expect the same kind of summer as you're used to though: the makers of Love Island 2024 have promised some changes to the formula. We don't know what those changes are, though.

As one of the most popular reality TV shows out there, it's easy to watch Love Island 2024 in different places around the world. So here's how to watch the show online or on TV.

How to watch Love Island 2024 in the UK

Die-hard Love Island fans already know how to watch the 2024 season, but for the rest of you, you'll be glad to know that it's all free to watch (as long as you pay your license fee).

The series debuts on Monday, June 3 on ITV1 and ITV2, and it'll play at 9 pm. New episodes will arrive each day from then until the end of the series.

If you don't want to watch on TV, you can use ITVX. The ITV-owned streaming service lets you watch from live channels (here's how) and will also allow you to catch up on past episodes once they've aired through its video-on-demand library.

How to watch Love Island 2024 in the US

In the US, you're going to have to wait a little while before watching the new season of Love Island.

Episodes of the show will come to Hulu, and they'll begin dropping from Saturday, June 9. So you'll be six days behind for each episode, which isn't as much of a margin as in past years.

You can sign up for Huhawlu for $7.99 per month, but an upgrade of an extra $10 per month will let you watch videos ad-free. You can also sign up for the Disney Bundle for $9.99 per month which throws in ad-enabled Hulu and ad-enabled Disney Plus and it's a popular option to save money.

How to watch Love Island 2024 in Australia

You don't need to pay to watch Love Island 2024 in Australia, and that's because it's set to air on 9Now, the free streaming service of Channel 9.

Episodes will hit 9Now every day from Wednesday, June 5, which is two days after the series comes out in the UK. They'll be uploaded at 6 pm daily.

How to watch Love Island 2024 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Love Island 2024, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!