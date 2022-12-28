Want to watch Mayflies online? Here's where you need to go so you can stream Mayflies.

Mayflies is an adaptation of the famous novel of the same name by Andrew O'Hagan (opens in new tab). Like the book, this two-part BBC drama introduces us to James (Line of Duty's Martin Compston) and Tully (Ray Donovan star Tony Curran), two lifelong pals from Scotland who have been best friends ever since leaving school back in the summer of 1986.

Thirty years on from a wild weekend with their mates in Manchester, Tully reaches back out to James to tell him he's been diagnosed with terminal cancer and only has months to live. What's more, Tully asks James to help him take his own life. Alongside the contemporary drama, we'll also see what happened in the summer of 1986, when the duo's friendship was born.

How to watch Mayflies online in the UK

Mayflies premieres at 9 pm on BBC One on Wednesday, December 28, with the concluding episodes following at the same time the following day. If you're looking to stream the show online, you'll be able to find it alongside plenty more amazing BBC dramas on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Mayflies online from anywhere in the world

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch Mayflies online, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

How to watch Mayflies in the US

At the time of writing, we don't know where or when Mayflies will be made available to stream in the US, however once we know more we'll be sure to update this section of our guide.