The big screen is getting a brand new superhero, as Morbius, which stars Jared Leto as a once Spider-Man villain turned anti-hero, is getting released on April 1.

Coming from Sony Pictures, Morbius is set to fall into the grey area on how closely associated the movie is to the MCU (like Venom). But as we learned in Spider-Man: No Way Home, you never know who may pop up in these loosely interconnected universes.

To find out, here is what you need to know about how to watch Morbius.

How to watch Morbius in movie theaters

Morbius will play exclusively in movie theaters when it is released on April 1 worldwide. Though if you’re eager to see Jared Leto’s vampire-inspired superhero, there will be special advance screenings of the movie in theaters on Thursday, March 31.

To find Morbius showtimes near you, check your local movie theaters’ websites or a resource like Fandango to see if, where and when Morbius is playing near you.

If movie theater ticket prices give you sticker shock, there are ways to make trips to the movies more affordable, namely through movie theater subscription and membership deals. With these type of deals, movies fans can get discounts, free tickets and other movie perks (varies by chain).

Is Morbius streaming?

Morbius will not be available for streaming as of its April 1 release date. The movie theater exclusive run will make a trip to the cinema the only way to watch the movie for likely 30-45 days.

Sony, not having a streaming service of its own, will likely follow what it has done with Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home as far as a digital strategy. Both movies were made available on digital through premium video-on-demand services at least 45 days after debuting in movie theaters. Neither movie has announced a streaming release date as of yet.

Everything else you need to know about watching Morbius

Here’s a quick crash course of everything else you need to know about Morbius.

The movie follows biochemist Dr. Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Mobius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil, or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Jared Leto leads the movie, with Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson and Al Madrigal also starring.

There are also two post-credit scenes, though they appear in the middle of the credits, so you won't have to stick around to the very end.

Watch the Morbius trailer right here: