One of history's biggest figures (in status if not stature) has gotten the movie treatment, as the Ridley Scott-directed Napoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix joins the ranks of 2023's new movies. But where can you watch Napoleon? We're here to help you with that.

Napoleon is like another big movie that was released this year, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, in that it is a joint production between Apple TV Plus and another major studio, in this case Sony Pictures. So what does that mean for how you can watch Napoleon? Is Napoleon available to stream right now?

Read on for all the info you need in order to watch Napoleon.

How to watch Napoleon in movie theaters

As of November 22 (and November 21 with early screenings in certain locations), Napoleon is playing exclusively in movie theaters worldwide. So if you want to watch the new movie, you'll have to head leave your house to do so.

To find out where, when and in what format (the movie has IMAX and IMAX 70MM screenings in selection locations) Napoleon is playing, you can check the movie's official website or Fandango, which will give you all of the locations where it is playing near you. If you have a favorite local movie theater, you can also check its website to find times and purchase tickets directly online.

Another option to not only get your Napoleon movie tickets but potentially save on them is movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. These offerings, which are available through many US and UK movie theater chains, allow for movie fans to get free, discounted or a monthly allotment of movie tickets each month, as well as deals on concessions.

Is Napoleon streaming?

No, Napoleon is not streaming right now.

That's the bad news for those of you who prefer to watch movies at home. The good news is that we know where it is going to stream when the time comes — Apple TV Plus. With Apple being one of the studios behind Napoleon, Apple TV Plus is waiting to roll out the red carpet and allow its subscribers to stream the movie.

However, we do not have a time frame on when that is going to happen. We also don't have a point of reference with the other big 2023 movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, still waiting to launch on Apple TV Plus. Scorsese's latest opened in movie theaters on October 20 but is still playing there exclusively, with no hint yet when that'll change. It would be reasonable to assume then that Napoleon, which comes from another acclaimed filmmaker in Scott, will also have at least a month of exclusively playing in movie theaters.

When we get any info on Napoleon premiering on Apple TV Plus (or being made available via digital on-demand) we'll update this page.

What else you need to know about Napoleon

Napoleon is a biopic about Napoleon Bonaparte, the infamous French emperor who was a military might in the late 18th and early 19th century. The movie depicts his rise and fall, including his relationship with his one true love, Josephine. Scott directs the movie with Oscar-winning Joaquin Phoenix starring as Napoleon, while Vanessa Kirby stars as Josephine.

What to Watch's Napoleon review praised Scott's ability to successfully make these kinds of epics. The general consensus is positive for the movie, as Rotten Tomatoes has it scored at a 67% "Fresh" rating as of November 21.

Watch the trailer for Napoleon directly below.