How to watch new Beavis and Butt-Head online

Want to watch Beavis and Butt-Head's return? Here's where you need to go.

The animated duo was last seen hurtling through time to the present day in Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe earlier this summer, and now Mike Judge's comedy characters are back for even more animated antics.

If you're a fan already, you can expect more of the same from the new series, as the synopsis promises that the pair "are back and dumber than ever".

But where can you watch Beavis and Butt-Head? And is Beavis and Butt-Head airing in the UK? We've got all the answers.

Watch new Beavis and Butt-Head in the US

Just like Do the Universe, the latest season of Beavis and Butt-Head will find its home exclusively on Paramount Plus.

The revived series premiered on the streaming service on Thursday, August 4, with the first two episodes (comprised of four stories, total) being made available at launch. New episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

If you're not already a subscriber, Paramount Plus memberships start from just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 a year) for the ad-supported plan (after a seven-day free trial (opens in new tab)). If you'd prefer to avoid the ads, you can opt for the Paramount Plus premium plan for $9.99/ month and $99.99 a year.

You can get a sense of the stupidity on offer in this new series with the Beavis and Butt-Head trailer, which you can find below:

Watch new Beavis and Butt-Head in the UK

If you weren't already aware, Paramount Plus launched in the UK back in June. This means UK readers won't have to spend ages searching for Beavis and Butt-Head, as the series will also be found on Paramount Plus in the UK, too.

While you're there, you'll also be able to watch the recent movie plus classic episodes from the original 1990s run and the 1996 movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do America all in the same place.

New episodes of Beavis and Butt-Head release one day later than they do in the US, so the series premiered on Friday, August 5.

In the UK, a Paramount Plus subscription (opens in new tab) costs £6.99 or £69.90 annually (there aren't currently multiple plans available) after a seven-day free trial.

If you're a Sky TV customer, you can actually get Paramount Plus at no additional fee with Sky Cinema (opens in new tab), which is available as an add-on to any Sky TV package for £12/month extra.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a streaming service everything from Paramount (formerly known as ViacomCBS). It offers everything from all the brands under the Paramount umbrella, including new and classic movies (including summer blockbuster smash-hit, Top Gun: Maverick) and a growing number of Paramount Plus original series. (opens in new tab)

Featured shows include the Halo TV series, everything from the Star Trek franchise and everything from Taylor Sheridan. Paramount has also confirmed that, by 2024, Paramount Plus will stream all Paramount movies after their theatrical runs.

As if that wasn't enough, there's also plenty of live sports on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)that you can't watch anywhere else (in the United States)