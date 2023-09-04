How to watch One Shot: Overtime Elite: stream the basketball documentary online

Another basketball doc is on its way: One Shot: Overtime Elite lands on Tuesday, September 5, ready to continue a summer chock-full of documentaries and docuseries on the popular bouncing sport.

Debut: Tuesday, September 5

Episodes: 6

One Shot: Overtime Elite explores the competitive youth basketball league known as Overtime Elite, which was founded in 2021 for players aged between 16 and 20. It's ostensibly a way for younger players to gear up for an NBA career, though its competitiveness means that not every player can make it through.

In One Shot, we'll meet players from the league's six teams as they experience victories and setbacks, be they on the court or off of it, in their quest to prove themselves as the next stars of the NBA.

So here's how to watch One Shot: Overtime Elite, ready for when it lands on Tuesday, September 5.

How to watch One Shot: Overtime Elite

You'll be able to watch One Shot: Overtime Elite on Amazon's Prime Video streaming platform, as all six episodes will land on the streamer at the same time on Tuesday, September 5.

Prime Video is considered a 'perk' of a standard Amazon Prime subscription, which means that it's one of the many facets of this subscription plan, alongside next-day deliveries, music services and Prime Gaming.

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 per year, with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. In some regions, Amazon sometimes offers a Prime Video-only plan, but it's not always available everywhere.

How to watch One Shot: Overtime Elite everywhere else

