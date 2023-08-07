How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 3: stream the murder comedy

One of the funniest murder shows is back, because Only Murders in the Building season 3 is finally here, with an even bigger roster of stars than before.

OMitB stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as three tenants of the same apartment building that start a podcast in order to investigate murders, and through two seasons of the show we've also met a star-studded cast of cameos and guest stars.

Joining that list in this coming season is Meryl Streep, though not as the murder victim! No, another guest star enjoys that role, but to reveal who would be to spoil the ending of season 2.

So here's how to watch Only Murders in the Building season 3, ready for when it debuts on Tuesday, August 8.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 3 in the US

You'll need to subscribe to Hulu to watch Only Murders in the Building season 3, because all three seasons of the show have been exclusive to this streaming platform.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its basic plan, or $14.99 for the ad-free tier, but many people choose to get a subscription via the Disney Bundle which throws in ad-enabled Disney Plus for $9.99 a month. There are also higher tiers of the bundle which drop ads or add ESPN Plus.

You can watch the first two epsidoes of OMitB season 3 on Tuesday, August 8, and new episodes will drop each Tuesday from then.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 3 in the UK

If you want to watch Only Murders in the Building season 3 in the UK you'll turn not to Hulu, as in the US, but to Disney Plus, a streaming service that receives many of Hulu's shows outside of the US.

You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 per month, or £79.90 each year, a price which saves you just shy of two months' bills over the monthly one.

The first two episodes of the show will air on Tuesday, August 8, and the rest of the series will come one episode per week after that.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 3 in Australia

As with the UK, Only Murders in the Building season 3 will be airing on Disney Plus in Australia. The first two episodes will air on Tuesday, August 8, and subsequent ones will arrive each Tuesday onto the streamer.

Disney Plus costs $13.99 for a month of the subscription or $139.99 each year, a price which saves you just under two months' of fees compared to a monthly plan.