How to watch Padres vs Dodgers Seoul Series: stream online or watch on TV

Spring is in the air and it's time for that time-honored tradition of Major League Baseball making its grand return for another season. This year is special, though, as MLB embarks for Seoul, where the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers will commence their seasons a little early on March 20 and 21. This will be the first time that MLB regular season games will be played in South Korea and we have everything you need to know to tune in.

What time are the Seoul Series games?

If you want to watch the Seoul Series live, be ready to set your alarm clock. Both games will begin at 7:05 pm local time in Seoul, which means you'll need to be up at 6:05 am ET/3:05 am PT to watch.

How to watch the Seoul Series games

The Seoul Series games will be nationally televised on ESPN. Both games will also be available to watch live and on demand to MLB.TV subscribers.

Dodgers fans will be able to tune in on ESPN and locally to SportsNet LA.

Padres fans will have access to the games on ESPN locally, or via the newly re-branded Padres.TV. Padres.TV will be the new streaming home for all regular season Padres games.

ESPN is one of the most popular cable sports networks in the US and it's available through just about every traditional cable provider subscription. ESPN is also available on live TV streaming platforms like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Things to know about the Seoul Series

The Seoul Series takes place at the Gocheok SkyDome and will mark Shohei Ohtani's debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's a big moment for Padres' shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, who grew up in nearby Bucheon and played his Korean league games at Gocheok.

Wednesday's game will serve as a home game for the Padres, who will have hurler Yu Darvish on the mound for Game 1 against LA's Tyler Glasnow. This will be the first time Darvish and Ohtani have faced each other in a MLB game, though they were teammates during Team Japan's memorable victory in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

On Thursday, the Dodgers will be the home team with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound against Padres Joe Musgrove.