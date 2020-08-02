How to watch Portland Timbers vs. Philadelphia Union: Watch the MLS is Back Tournament from anywhere

The Philadelphia Union after their 3-1 over Sporting KC in the quarterfinals of the MLS is Back Tournament.

The 2020 MLS season didn't exactly go as planned. (What has this year, right?) Hell, the season-opening MLS is Back Tournament — meant to didn't quite go down as planned, either.

But now the tournament that'll set the stage for a truncated regular season is down to its final four teams. Philadelphia and Portland face off at 8 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Aug. 5, in the first of two semifinals. The game will be broadcast on FS1 and TUDN in the United States.

Philadelphia got to this point of the knockout round with a 1-0 win over New England on July 25, and a 3-1 drubbing of Sporting KC on July 30, with goals from Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri and Andy Polo. It advanced out of the group stage in the No. 2 spot of Group A, tied with Orlando City on points but losing out on the goal differential.

Portland reached the semis after eking out a shootout win over Cincinnati on July 28 before dispatching NYCFC 3-1 on Aug. 1. Portland was atop Group F with 7 points on two wins and a tie.

Philadelphia is considered a slight favorite for the match, but the Timbers have won six of the last 10 between these two teams. And the Union's lone victory in the series was back in 2015.

The winner faces either Orlando or Minnesota in the championship match on Aug. 11. That game will be broadcast on ESPN at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Orlando and Minnesota face off Aug. 6 in the second semifinal match. That games on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs. Philadelphia Union in the United States

If you're in the U.S., you'll be able to watch the semifinal between Portland and Philadelphia on FS1, UniMás, and on TUDN. (That's the network formerly known as Univision Deportes.)

FS1 is available on every major streaming service, including Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV Now, and YouTube TV.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs. Philadelphia Union if you're in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, the game will be available on TSN and TVAS2.