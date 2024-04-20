How to watch Secrets of the Octopus: stream the Paul Rudd documentary online

After giving us series on elephants and whales, National Geographic is back to highlight another weird and wonderful creature: Secrets of the Octopus is a new docuseries and you can guess what animal it looks at.

Secrets of the Octopus gives us a long look at these eight-tentacled cephalopods, walking (or swimming) us through the different species and looking at their behaviors, environments, communities and quirks.

Hopefully, by the time you've finished the documentary, you'll be an expert in these bizarre but fascinating creatures.

Hollywood actor Paul Rudd narrates Secrets of the Octopus, whch was created by famous director James Cameron (who also shows up in the final episode). It was created to celebrate Earth Day, which falls on Monday, April 22.

So here's how to watch Secrets of the Octopus online or on TV when it comes out.

How to watch Secrets of the Octopus in the US

You'll be able to watch Secrets of the Octopus on the National Geographic channel first, which will air all three episodes back to back from 8 pm ET/PT on Sunday, April 21.

If you don't have Nat Geo as part of a cable plan, then you'll be glad to know that a few live TV streaming services include it. Sling TV (on the Sling Blue or mixed packages), Fubo, DirecTV (on the Ultimate or Premier packages), Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV all offer it.

Alternatively, you can wait one day as Secrets of the Octopus will arrive on streaming on Monday, April 22. Both Hulu and Disney Plus will offer it in their libraries, and both start at $7.99 per month for their ad-enabled tiers.

How to watch Secrets of the Octopus in the UK

In the UK, there's only going to be one way to watch Secrets of the Octopus, so you don't need to worry about different platforms on options like in the US.

That method is by using Disney Plus, which is set to air the three episodes of the show from Monday, April 22.

Disney Plus costs £4.99 per month for its basic ad-supported tier, an extra £3 above that for its Standard plan or £10.99 monthly for its Premium one which allows 4K streaming on certain movies.

How to watch Secrets of the Octopus in Australia

As in the UK (and most of the rest of the world), Secrets of the Octopus is set to come out on Monday, April 22 in Australia.

The show will stream on Disney Plus, which costs $13.99 per month for its standard plan or $17.99 for its premium one.

In New Zealand, Secrets of the Octopus will also stream on Disney Plus at the same time.