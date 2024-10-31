Cillian Murphy is coming off the pinnacle of his career, winning the Best Actor Oscar for his masterful performance in Best Picture winner Oppenheimer. So what does he have for an encore? Another acclaimed performance in a movie from his native Ireland, Small Things Like These, which is now playing. And we’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch Small Things Like These right here.

Based on the book of the same name by Claire Keegan, which won the Orwell Prize for political fiction, Small Things Like These is a period drama that has received plenty of buzz, including from WTW. In our official Small Things Like These review, we praise Murphy for another “outstanding performance,” which is “brilliantly matched” by Emily Watson, but the entire movie “cries out to be seen.”

If you're convinced and want to watch Small Things Like These, here’s how, when and where you can watch it right now.

How to watch Small Things Like These in movie theaters

Small Things Like These is now playing in the UK and Ireland. As for US audiences, the movie is expected to release nationally on November 8, but it looks like select movie theaters are showing the movie now.

To find out if, where and when Small Things Like These is playing near you, check out Fandango. The site shows you all of the movie theaters in your area playing Small Things Like These and available showtimes. You can purchase your ticket to the movie directly through the site as well.

If you have a particularly movie theater that you like to go to, you may want to consider a movie theater subscription or membership program. Not only does this let you know what movies are playing at your favorite theater, but as a perk you can get free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concession and other moviegoing perks. Many US and UK movie theater chains offer these types of programs.

Is Small Things Like These streaming?

No, Small Things Like These is not streaming right now, it is playing exclusively in movie theaters.

There is no information at this time about Small Things Like These’s streaming or digital on-demand plans. When information on either option becomes available we’ll add it right here.

What else to know about Small Things Like These

Here is the synopsis for Small Things Like These:

"Oscar winner Cillian Murphy delivers a stunning performance as devoted father Bill Furlong in this film based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Claire Keegan. While working as a coal merchant to support his family, he discovers disturbing secrets kept by the local convent — and uncovers truths of his own — forcing him to confront his past and the complicit silence of a small Irish town controlled by the Catholic Church."

The movie is directed by Tim Mielants (who previously worked with Murphy on Peaky Blinders), with the script written by Enda Walsh.

In addition to Murphy and Watson, the Small Things Like These cast includes Eileen Walsh, Michelle Fairley, Clare Dunne, Helen Behan and Zara Devlin.

Our review of Small Things Like These was very positive, but many other critics have been praising the movie. As of publication it is “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a score in the high 80s.

Watch then Small Things Like These trailer right here: