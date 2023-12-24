How to watch Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023 online or on TV

This year's festive special is one not to be missed.

Christmas TV doesn't get any more sparkly than the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, and once again we are in for a treat as the Strictly ballroom is transformed into a magical winter wonderland.

Following hot on the heels of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 the all-star Christmas special promises to dazzle audiences with a magical blend of dance, glitter and festive cheer as six brand-new celebrity contestants take to the floor in a bid to be crowned Christmas Champion 2023.

Quick Links UK: BBC One / iPlayer

US: Not streaming

Watch abroad: ExpressVPN

This year we will see broadcaster Dan Snow dancing with Nadiya Bychkova, BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent dancing with Graziano Di Prima, EastEnders favourite Jamie Borthwick dancing with Nancy Xu, actress Tillie Amartey dancing with Neil Jones, former England rugby player Danny Cipriani dancing with Jowita Przystał and Singer-songwriter Keisha Buchanan dancing with Gorka Márquez.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023 online wherever you are in the world...

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023 in the UK

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023 airs at 4.40 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25, 2023.

If you would like to catch up with the festive special at a later date, it will be available to stream on iPlayer after it has aired.

Can you watch Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023 in the US?

The short answer is no. Unfortunately, Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023 won't be showing in the US on the usual platforms, either on TV or via a streaming service.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!