How to watch Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023 online or on TV
Don't miss a moment of this year's festive Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special with our handy guide.
Christmas TV doesn't get any more sparkly than the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, and once again we are in for a treat as the Strictly ballroom is transformed into a magical winter wonderland.
Following hot on the heels of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 the all-star Christmas special promises to dazzle audiences with a magical blend of dance, glitter and festive cheer as six brand-new celebrity contestants take to the floor in a bid to be crowned Christmas Champion 2023.
UK: BBC One / iPlayer
US: Not streaming
Watch abroad: ExpressVPN
This year we will see broadcaster Dan Snow dancing with Nadiya Bychkova, BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent dancing with Graziano Di Prima, EastEnders favourite Jamie Borthwick dancing with Nancy Xu, actress Tillie Amartey dancing with Neil Jones, former England rugby player Danny Cipriani dancing with Jowita Przystał and Singer-songwriter Keisha Buchanan dancing with Gorka Márquez.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023 online wherever you are in the world...
How to watch Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023 in the UK
The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023 airs at 4.40 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25, 2023.
If you would like to catch up with the festive special at a later date, it will be available to stream on iPlayer after it has aired.
Can you watch Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023 in the US?
The short answer is no. Unfortunately, Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023 won't be showing in the US on the usual platforms, either on TV or via a streaming service.
How to watch Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023 everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
- Download the app at ExpressVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.