How to watch the 2024 Copa America tournament online or on TV for free

One of the most popular football leagues returns on Thursday, June 20 when the 2024 Copa America tournament kicks off, and we'll help you figure out how to watch all of the matches.

You can watch Copa America matches for FREE in New Zealand using TVNZ's streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch Copa America on TVNZ from anywhere with a VPN.

The Copa America puts together all of the best football teams from CONMEBOL (South America) and CONCACAF (North America) to determine the best in the final on Sunday, July 14. Yes, that's also the day when we'll see the 2024 Euros final, which is running at the same time, as well as the Wimbledon 2024 final.

This year the United States and Canada are included alongside the usual suspects, largely due to the former hosting the tournament this time around.

Amongst the other competing teams are Argentina, returning champions, with Messi hoping to bring his team to victory for the 16th time. Doing so would make Argentina the most successful team in the Copa America's history, beating out Uruguay with whom it currently ties.

So here's how to watch the 2024 Copa America matches online or on TV, from wherever you are.

How to watch the 2024 Copa America in the US

The 2024 Copa America tournament is being broadcast by Fox across its various channels: FOX, FS1 and occasionally FS2, with Univision, UniMas and TUDN taking Spanish-language broadcasting.

If you want to stream these channels over the internet, you can use a live TV streaming service. The two that'll give you best coverage are DirecTV and Fubo, as these include basically every channel you'll want to use.

Sling TV Blue is also an option as it has almost all channels, only missing the odd game on FS2 which it doesn't include.

How to watch the 2024 Copa America in the UK

Rights to broadcast the Copa America tournament in the UK falls to Viaplay Sports, with the online sports streaming service letting you watch the matches as they happen.

You'll need to be on the ViaPlay Total plan, not the basic tier, which just lets you watch movies and TV shows.

ViaPlay Total costs £14.99 per month, but if you sign up for an annual plan it reduces to £11.99 monthly.

There's another option though: Premier Sports, which costs £10.99 per month. This is due to some of Viaplay's broadcasts showing via Premier Sports, and this includes Copa America.

How to watch the 2024 Copa America in Australia

The official broadcaster for the Copa America in Australia is Optus Sports, just like the Euros, so if you're signing up you'll get double the sports.

If you're an Optus customer, it costs $6.99 per month to sign up for Optus Sport. If not, it's $24.99 per month, but you can save a lot of money by going for an annual plan which is $199.

How to watch the 2024 Copa America in New Zealand

If you're in New Zealand, it's totally free to watch the Copa America matches online, and that's because they're all being broadcast by TVNZ.

TVNZ is a streaming service which has plenty of sports tournaments, new TV shows and hit movies, and it's free to use too. It's also showing the 2024 Euros so you can get your fill of world football easily.

How to watch the 2024 Copa America from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Copa America on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar, where you'll find a deeper reader on the best VPN services available right now.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

2024 Copa America schedule

Here are the dates of the group stage games:

Thursday, June 20

Argentina vs Canada (Fox Sports 1)

Friday, June 21

Peru vs Chile (Fox Sports 1)

Saturday, June 22

Ecuador vs Venezuela (Fox Sports 1)

Mexico vs Jamaica (Fox Sports 1)

Sunday, June 23

United States vs Bolivia (Fox)

Uruguay vs Panama (Fox)

Monday, June 24

Colombia vs Paraguay (Fox Sports 1)

Brazil vs Costa Rica (Fox Sports 1)

Tuesday, June 25

Peru vs Canada (Fox Sports 1)

Chile vs Argentina (Fox Sports 1)

Wednesday, June 26

Ecuador vs Jamaica (Fox Sports 1)

Venezuela vs Mexico (Fox Sports 1)

Thursday, June 27

Panama vs United States (Fox)

Uruguay vs Bolivia (Fox)

Friday, June 28

Colombia vs Costa Rica (Fox Sports 1)

Paraguay vs Brazil (Fox Sports 1)

Saturday, June 29

Canada vs Chile (Fox Sports 2)

Argentina vs Peru (Fox Sports 1)

Sunday, June 30

Mexico vs Ecuador (Fox)

Jamaica vs Venezuela (Fox Sports 1)

Monday, July 1

Bolivia vs Panama (Fox Sports 2)

United States vs Uruguay (Fox Sports 1)

Tuesday, July 2

Costa Rica vs Paraguay (Fox Sports 2)

Brazil vs Colombia (Fox Sports 1)

Thursday, July 4 and beyond brings the group stages.

All you need to know about the 2024 Copa America

Which teams are in the 2024 Copa America Here are the teams competing in the the 2024 Copa America, broken up by group:

Group A

Argentina

Canada

Chile

Peru

Group B

Ecuador

Jamaica

Mexico

Venezuela

Group C

Bolivia

Panama

United States

Uruguay

Group D

Brazil

Colombia

Costa Rica

Paraguay

Where is the 2024 Copa America taking place? The US is hosting the 2024 Copa America, ahead of its co-hosting of the 2026 World Cup. Here are the stadiums: