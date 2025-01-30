How to watch the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games online and on TV

The NFL Pro Bowl serves as the filler between the two weeks separating the AFC/NFC Championship games and Super Bowl LIX on February 9, so for football-crazed fans that can’t go a week without football we’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games.

The NFL’s all-star game, the Pro Bowl has evolved from a single, traditional (albeit with the intensity turned down a bit) football game to a multi-day skills competition and flag football game. However, it still serves as a way to recognize many of the league’s best players for their great seasons.

With festivities starting on Thursday, January 30, and then concluding on Sunday, February 2, let’s get you ready and filled in on all the details for watching the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games, be it online or on TV.

How to watch 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games

ABC/ESPN and its family of networks and platforms are the homes of the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games.

The Skills Show on Thursday, January 30, at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT will air exclusively on ESPN. Coverage on Sunday, February 2, begins at 3 pm ET/noon PT and will be featured on ABC, ESPN, Disney XD, ESPN Plus and ESPN Deportes.

ABC is a national broadcast station, meaning that it is available through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or live TV streaming services (ie Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV in select markets and YouTube TV). ESPN, Disney XD and ESPN Deportes, meanwhile, are cable channels, but the good news is that they are also available through traditional pay-TV providers and live TV streaming services.

ESPN Plus is a streaming service that you can sign up for as a standalone service, as part of Hulu with Live TV or bundled with Disney Plus and Hulu in what is called the Disney Bundle.

NFL Plus, the league’s own streaming service, will also offer live streams of the game, but only on mobile devices.

How to watch 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games from anywhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune into live cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream:

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

2025 NFL Pro Bowl rosters

As always, the Pro Bowl rosters are made up of two teams, the AFC and NFC. FYI, some previously announced Pro Bowlers have opted out due to their playoff runs or injuries, or in the case of Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowlers, because they are playing in the Super Bowl.

Representing the AFC are the likes of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Nico Collins, Brock Bowers, Myles Garrett, Trey Hendrickson, T.J. Watt, Roquan Smith, Patrick Surtain II, Minkah Fitzpatrick and more.

Over on the NFC sidelines is going to be Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield, Jahmyr Gibbs, Josh Jacobs, Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, George Kittle, Micah Parsons, Fred Warner, Xavier and more McKinney.

You can see the full NFL Pro Bowl rosters here .

2025 NFL Pro Bowl events

Here are the different events that the Pro Bowl teams are going to be competing in over the multi-day event:

On January 30 they’ll have:

Passing the Test , that is a combination of trivia and quarterback accuracy

, that is a combination of trivia and quarterback accuracy Satisfying Catches , a timed catching obstacle course

, a timed catching obstacle course Relay Race , swapping out the track baton for an NFL football

, swapping out the track baton for an NFL football Helmet Harmony , which tests players knowledge of their teammates

, which tests players knowledge of their teammates The Big Spike , lineman spike a football on a machine that measures power and impact

, lineman spike a football on a machine that measures power and impact Dodgeball, a classic seven-on-seven game of dodgeball between conferences

There are a few more skills competitions that take place on February 2:

Head to Head Madden 25 , a two vs two game of Madden between conferences

, a two vs two game of Madden between conferences Punt Perfect , where punters and non-punters try to punt footballs into six large cups

, where punters and non-punters try to punt footballs into six large cups The Great Football Race , a five-leg course that tests various skills, from kicking to agility to strength

, a five-leg course that tests various skills, from kicking to agility to strength Tug of War, conferences compete in a best-of-three tug of war match

Finally, things culminate in a four-quarter, seven-on-seven flag football game.