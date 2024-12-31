A New Year's tradition in many households is to watch the annual Rose Parade on television. The 136th Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade is broadcast live from Pasadena, Calif., ahead of the highly anticipated Rose Bowl game, which in 2025 is between the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers.

Now in its 136th year, the 2025 Rose Parade theme is "Best Day Ever!" The Grand Marshal will be the legendary Billie Jean King and there will be performances from musical guests that include Kiesza, Aloe Blacc, Timothy Wayne, Brandon Bennett and Chapel Hart, Betty Who and Debbie Gibson.

Here's how you can watch the 2025 Rose Parade.

How to watch the 2025 Rose Parade

The parade begins at 8 am PT/11am ET on New Year's Day, Wednesday, January 1.

The Rose Parade has always had a huge following, so it's no surprise that it's available to watch through several media partners. It will be broadcast live on the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, NBC, Univision, KTLA in Los Angeles, Cowboy Channel, Great American Family, RFD TV, Pluto TV, Dooya, OTT Studios, Fubo TV and Peacock.

The parade is also available to watch live in several international markets, including Armenia, the Caribbean, Latin America and through the American Armed Forces Network.

ABC and NBC are included in most cable TV packages. If you've cut the cord you can watch live on a number of streaming platforms that include live TV, such as YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV. You need a subscription to Peacock if you want to watch the parade there.

The 111th Rose Bowl Game will take place at 1 pm PT/4pm ET on ESPN.

Things to know about the 2025 Rose Parade

What is the Rose Parade? Here's a brief history of the Rose Parade from the Tournament of Roses: "In 1890, Valley Hunt Club members, led by Charles Frederick Holder, sponsored the first Tournament of Roses. The abundance of flowers, even in the midst of winter, prompted the club to add a parade before the competition, where entrants would decorate carriages with hundreds of colorful blooms. "'In New York, people are buried in snow,' announced Professor Charles F. Holder at a Club meeting. 'Here our flowers are blooming and our oranges are about to bear. Let's hold a festival to tell the world about our paradise.' "More than a century later, the parade floats are a marvel of state of the art technology, all tucked away beneath flowers and other all-natural materials. Every New Year, visitors experience the beauty of the floral floats along with spirited marching bands and high-stepping equestrian units along the 5.5 mile route down Colorado Boulevard."

(Image credit: Getty UK)

Are Rose Parade floats really made entirely of flowers? According to the parade rules, floats are only to be covered in all natural materials. While flowers, leaves and even live plants make up the majority of float decorations, over the years decorators have gotten creative with crushed nut shells, bark and plant seeds to add to their float decor. In order to bring these incredible floats to life, volunteers gather in the weeks and days ahead of the parade to attach the flowers and other materials, carefully planning which things need to go on first so as to avoid them spoiling before the big day. That old expression that it takes a village really rings true when it comes to getting the floats ready to go.