How to watch the Argentina vs Netherlands World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

The quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022 have finally rolled around, and Argentina and the Netherlands will go head to head on December 9 to see how who progresses onto the semis.

These two teams won their respective groups — and their first matches of the knockout round, obviously — so they're on winning streaks. That means this game of football is sure to be competitive.

Whichever team wins will progress to the semi-final. We're late in the tournament, and the victor here has a good chance at winning the World Cup. Also today is Croatia vs Brazil, kicking off earlier in the day, and we've got a guide on how to watch Croatia vs Brazil.

So here's how to watch Argentina vs Netherlands from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Argentina vs Netherlands in the US

The Argentina vs Netherlands game kicks off at 2 pm ET/11 am PT. It's later in the day than Brazil vs Croatia, which begins four hours prior.

The easiest way to watch the game is on Fox (the channel), where it's airing. If your cable package includes this channel, you're sorted, but if not it's also on plenty of other live TV streaming services including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV or Sling TV (Blue plan).

There's also foxsports.com (opens in new tab) if you're fine watching it on your browser.

Another option is Peacock, the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service. If you're on the Premium or Premium Plus plan, you can view a simulcast from Telemundo — this means it'll be in Spanish, though.

How to watch Argentina vs Netherlands in the UK

In the UK, Argentina vs Netherlands kicks off at 7 pm GMT.

The game is airing on BBC One, so watching the match is as easy as turning on your TV and switching to this channel.

If, for whatever reason, you don't have a TV showing live channels, you can also use iPlayer which offers the ability to stream live TV over the internet. Simply go to the iPlayer website, press 'Channels', and then 'One'.

How to watch Argentina vs Netherlands from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the Argentina vs Netherlands game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Argentina vs Netherlands: important information

When does Argentina vs Netherlands kick off? Argentina vs Netherlands kicks off at 2 pm ET/11 am PT/7 pm GMT, though many channels will be airing pre-game coverage from beforehand. That makes it the second game of the day, after Brazil vs Croatia.

Where does Argentina vs Netherlands take place? Argentina and Netherlands are playing at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar. If either of these teams makes it to the final, they'll return here. This 88,000-seater stadium is the biggest one being used in the tournament, and it's where the final takes place on December 18.

What you need to know about the match

Argentina and the Netherlands both won their groups in the first stage of the World Cup. Both got two wins, while Netherlands drew with Ecuador and Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia.

Argentina met Australia in the Round of 16, beating then 2-1, while Netherlands knocked out the USA in a 3-1 victory. So both are on fairly strong streaks so far.

These two teams last met in the 2014 World Cup, but they drew, a result that won't be accepted in this knockout stage of the game. If extended time doesn't work, penalties will be used to decide which of these teams can progress.

At the beginning of the tournament, Argentina had a big question mark over its head, as the team lost in its first ever match to Saudi Arabia. While its future in the tournament seemed dubious, it's proceeded to win every game since.

Little has been able to get in team Netherland's way since the beginning of the tournament, and it's quite a comeback after the a middling result in the Euros in 2021 and a failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. But it needs to continue its winning streak to get any further.