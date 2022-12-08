How to watch the Brazil vs Croatia World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

The first quarter-final match of the World Cup 2022 is Brazil vs Croatia, with the legendary South American team going up against the successful European one to see who progresses to the semi-finals.

Croatia found its way here by the skin of its teeth, only beating Japan in the Round of 16 in penalties. Brazil didn't have that issue in its previous round, knocking out another Asian team, South Korea, by 4-1.

This isn't the only World Cup game of the day, with Argentina and the Netherlands meeting on the pitch a few hours later, and the winners of that game and this one will meet in the semi-final. Could we see a South American showdown in that penultimate game? Perhaps.

If you're keen on watching Brazil vs Croatia, here's how you can do that wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Brazil vs Croatia in the US

Brazil vs Croatia kicks off at 10 am ET/7 am PT.

The Fox channel will be playing host to the game, so you can watch it using live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV or Sling TV, or foxsports.com (opens in new tab) if you don't have a cable package with Fox.

Alternatively, Peacock is hosting a simulcast from Telemundo — this will be in Spanish, but you only need to pay $4.99 monthly for the Premium plan, not $40 for Sling or around $65 for the alternatives, so it's certainly the more affordable options.

How to watch Brazil vs Croatia in the UK

Kick-off in the UK is at 3 pm GMT.

The game will play on BBC One, so you can use this or iPlayer to watch it (as the latter lets you stream live TV).

How to watch Brazil vs Croatia from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the Brazil vs Croatia game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Brazil vs Croatia: important information

When does Brazil vs Croatia kick off? Brazil vs Croatia kicks off at 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm GMT. This is the first game of the day, with Argentina vs Netherlands kicking off later at 2 pm ET/11 am PT/7 pm GMT.

Where does Brazil vs Croatia take place? Brazil vs Croatia takes place at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. This is the last game of the tournament for this 44,000-capacity stadium, though unlike some other arenas built for the World Cup, it's not going to be deconstructed after it ends.

What you need to know about the match

Brazil and Croatia have met on the pitch several times in the past — but not once has the European team beaten the South American one on the pitch.

Through this World Cup, Brazil has gone from victory to victory (other than a surprising 0-1 loss to Cameroon in the group stages). That includes beating South Korea 4-1 in its first game of the knockout round.

Contrast that with Croatia: that team has only won two games of the four it's played so far, and one of those went all the way to penalties before Croatia could slip ahead. So it's not been enjoying the same level of success in the tournament that Brazil has.

So it's safe to say that Brazil is the favorite for this match, and Croatia is going to have to really step up its game to have a chance of succeeding.

The winner of this game will play either Argentina or the Netherlands, depending on who wins that game later in the day.