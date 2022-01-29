How to watch the Australian Open Men's Final

The men's final is almost upon us and the very last event of the first Grand Slam of the year is shaping up to be a good one, although it would be hard to beat the women's final for sheer history-making excitement. Ash Barty's Open win made her the first Australian to win a singles title, at a home Grand Slam, in 44 years.

However, there's a chance that the new Australian Open men's champ could make a little history of his own. Without Novak Djokovic defending his title, the door is open for Spain's Rafael Nadal to walk away with a 21st Grand Slam title —he'd be the first man to achieve that. It would be a feat and a half for Nadal, who hasn't won in Melbourne since 2009 and has recently recovered from knee surgery, but who knows... Lady Luck may well be on his side.

On paper though, Daniil Medvedev probably has the edge. The Russian player is world no. 2 (to Nadal's no. 6 ranking) and after his defeat, by Nadal, at the 2019 US Open, he's bound to have some scores to settle.

The men's final is the final event of the Australian Open and is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Jan. 30, just one day after the women's final. Here's how to watch wherever you are.

Watch the Australian Open men's final online free

Australian TV broadcaster, Channel Nine, is broadcasting the 2022 Australian Open men's final live. They are also live-streaming the game for free on the 9Now streaming service.

If you're away from home and not in Australia for the final, you can still catch up on all the action from your home broadcaster by using a VPN service like ExpressVPN, which is our top choice for risk-free, high security streaming.

Watch the Australian Open men's final online anywhere

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch the must-see events even if you’re away from home. From laptops to Smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love wherever you are.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. It's straightforward, easy to use and best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is a great way to access your usual channels when you're away from home so you can watch the 2022 men's final online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Australian Open Men's Final in the USA

US tennis fans have two options for watching the men's final: ESPN, or the Tennis Channel.

ESPN has televised the Australian Open since 1984, and they have been providing "first ball to last ball coverage" of the entire competition this year. You'll find the tournament available to watch live on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ on Saturday, Jan. 27. A monthly subscription to ESPN Plus costs just $6.99.

The Tennis Channel has also been providing coverage of the Grand Slam along with daily news, analysis and highlights. Note that The Tennis Channel doesn't have exclusive live streaming rights so if you want to watch the match online in the US, ESPN Plus is the place to go.

How to watch the Australian Open Men's Final in the UK

In the UK, you can watch the 2022 Australian Open men's final live on Eurosport via the Eurosport website, the Eurosport Player, app, or on Sky Channel 410, BT 435, or Virgin channel 521, and on the Sky Go app for any Sky customer who's already got a Eurosport subscription.

If you aren't a Eurosport subscriber yet, you can tune into the men's final on Discovery+. For just £6.99 a month, you can pick up a Discovery+ Entertainment & Sports pass.

If you're a Sky Q customer, right now you can get a full year's worth of Discovery+ access for free. Head over to the Sky website for more info about this promotion.