How to watch the Australian Open women's final: Barty vs. Collins

Want to know how to watch the Australian Open women's final? Here's how you can catch the action from the first Grand Slam of the year.

Ashleigh Barty is on the brink of making history. Australia hasn't had a women's singles finalist since Wendy Turnbull took on Hana Mandlíková in 1980. Following her victory over Madison Keys on Jan. 27, Barty has become the first Australian woman to make it to the final stage of the tournament in 42 years.

She is yet to drop a set in the tournament and goes into the women's final as the favorite to win, but she faces some stiff competition from her opponent, Danielle Collins.

Collins has roared back to top form. Although she underwent surgery for endometriosis just last year, she has reached her first Grand Slam final with a fantastic win against Polish player, Iga Świątek.

The pair will take to the court at Melbourne Park on Saturday, Jan. 29, with the Australian Open men's final taking place the following day.

Will Ash Barty become the first-ever Australian woman to win the Open on home turf? Or will Danielle Collins upset the current world number one and take home the victory? Here's how to watch the women's final wherever you are...

Watch the Australian Open women's final free live stream

Australian TV broadcaster, Channel Nine, will be broadcasting the 2022 Australian Open women's final live. They will also be live-streaming the game for free, on their 9Now streaming service.

If you're away from home and not in Australia this weekend, you can still catch up on all the action from your home broadcaster by using a VPN service like ExpressVPN, which is our top choice for risk-free, high security streaming.

Watch the Australian Open women's final online anywhere

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home. From laptops to Smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love wherever you are.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. It's straightforward, easy to use and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to use your VPN to watch the Australian Open final

Sign up for a VPN service then go ahead and install it.

Open the app on your laptop or mobile device.

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to use. To watch the Australian Open on 9now, select 'Australia' as your location.

Then head over to 9now and watch the Australian Open free live coverage.

How to watch the Australian Open women's final in the USA

US tennis fans have two options for watching the women's final: ESPN, or the Tennis Channel.

ESPN has televised the Australian Open since 1984, and they have been providing "first ball to last ball coverage" of the entire competition this year. You'll find the women's tournament available to watch live on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ on Saturday, Jan. 27. A monthly subscription to ESPN Plus costs just $6.99.

The Tennis Channel has also been providing coverage of the Grand Slam along with daily news, analysis and highlights. Note that The Tennis Channel doesn't have exclusive live streaming rights so if you want to watch the match online in the US, ESPN Plus is the place to go.

How to watch the Australian Open women's final in the UK

In the UK, the 2022 women's final will be live on Eurosport via the Eurosport website, the Eurosport Player, app, or on Sky Channel 410, BT 435, or Virgin channel 521 and on the Sky Go app for any Sky customer who's signed up for the Eurosport channels.

If you aren't a Eurosport subscriber, you can also find the women's final on Discovery Plus. You can pick up a Discovery+Plus Entertainment & Sports pass, for £6.99 a month or there's a great offer to get a year's subscription for just £29.99 (saving £30).

If you're a Sky Q customer, right now you can get a full year's worth of Discovery+ access for free. Check out the Sky website for more details on this promotion.