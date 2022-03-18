How to watch the Bahrain GP 2022 online anywhere in the world

Want to watch the Bahrain GP 2022 online? Here's how you can catch the first race of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

It's been a long time coming, but the new F1 calendar is here. After a hotly-contested race to the finish with Lewis Hamilton, Red Bull's Max Verstappen was crowned the 2021 F1 Champion for the very first time.

Just like last year, the 2022 Formula 1 calendar begins with the Bahrain GP, which is scheduled to begin at 11 am ET / 3 pm UK time on Sunday, March 20.

If you need a refresher on how to watch Formula 1 online, we've put together this guide to ensure you won't miss the start of what's bound to be another action-packed F1 season.

So, here's how to watch the Bahrain GP 2022 online so you can catch the first race of 2022.

How to watch the Bahrain GP 2022 online from anywhere in the world

There's a handy way to watch your favorite shows and sports— including F1— from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

With a VPN, you can get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address. This means you can watch what you want even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which will let your change your IP address on whichever device you want to ensure you can stream Formula 1 online, wherever you are in the world.

ExpressVPN is available on laptops, smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones and will make your device think it's in a different part of the world to ensure you can catch the next race.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs available right now. Not only is it straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and even comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it for a month without paying a single penny. Plus, if you sign up for the annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to watch whatever you want, wherever you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.

How to watch the Bahrain GP 2022 online in the US

Formula 1 is broadcast on ESPN in the US, so if you're looking to stream the new season, you'll need access to a service that carries the network. Luckily for F1 fans, that leaves them with plenty of options; ESPN is currently available on Sling TV, F1 TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

We think the best option for Formula 1 fans is Sling TV. ESPN is available on the Sling Orange package. For just $35 a month, Sling Orange will get you ESPN along with 31 other channels such as Freeform, CNN and the Disney Channel. Plus, if you want to build out your coverage, you can add smaller packages with Sling Extras, or combine your subscription with Sling Blue to get access to 53 live channels for $50 a month.

If you're after a more definitive TV package, FuboTV is also a great choice, as it's all about sports. FuboTV carries ESPN so you'll be able to catch the Bahrain GP and many more upcoming races to boot, but it also has a number of premium add-ons that can get you so much more sport than any other provider.

The basic plan (which comes with ESPN) costs $64.99 a month and comes with over 100 channels, 250 hours of DVR space and the ability to watch on three devices at once.

For an extra $15 a month, you could go for the Fubo Elite package. This will get you 159 channels, 1000 hours of DVR, Fubo extra access and you'll be able to watch up to ten streams at a time.

How to watch the Bahrain GP 2022 online in the UK

There are no changes to where you'll be watching F1 in the UK, as Sky has the broadcasting rights to Formula 1 in the UK up until the end of 2024 (barring the British GP, which is also shared with Channel 4).

So, you'll find every single race event throughout the 2022 F1 calendar—including the Bahrain Grand Prix—on Sky Sports F1. If you're a Sky Sports customer, you can tune into the race on the Sky Go app if you're going to be away from your TV, and if you're a Sky Q customer, you can sign up for the Sky Sports Ultra HD package to watch every single race in 4K.

You can also stream Formula 1 with a NOW Sports Pass. A monthly subscription to NOW Sports normally costs £33.99 a month, but there's currently a 9-month long offer that will let you stream the entire F1 season for £20 a month. This offer comes with a free month of NOW Boost which will auto-renew for £5 extra a month unless you cancel it.

How to watch the Bahrain GP on F1 TV

The official Formula One Federation, FIA, has its own paid streaming service available if you want the ultimate in F1 access. The plan includes access to content from F1, F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup levels, along with a catalog of past races.

F1TV offers two different subscription plans. F1TV Access costs $27 /£19.99 per year and offers on-demand replays and highlights from F1, F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup races from the F1 archive along with access to exclusive documentaries.

If you want to watch the Bahrain GP live on F1 TV, you'll need to spring for F1TV Pro. This package costs $9.99 a month (or $80 a year), and it gets you everything available in the basic package along with live streams and on-demand full race replays of every on-track session plus access to driver team radio and onboard cameras live.

Roughly speaking, watching the entire 2022 Formula 1 calendar on F1 TV will cost you less than $4 per Grand Prix on the annual plan. If you want to try the service out, there's even a seven-day free trial on offer.

Do be aware that F1 TV Pro is not available in the UK, owing to that exclusive deal with Sky we mentioned earlier.