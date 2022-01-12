Here's how you can watch the latest series of 'The Bay' online.

The Bay is back with a brand new police officer in the driving seat. DS Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thomason) is replacing DS Lisa Armstrong (Morven Christie) as Morecambe CID's Family Liaison Officer.

Talking about her time on the show, Marsha Thomason told us DS Townsend was "the best role I've ever played! It gave me the opportunity to be in almost every scene, and to follow Jen in her work life and personal life.

"I’ve been doing this job for a very long time, and I've never been the lead in anything! So I was ready for this challenge and opportunity", she added.

According to ITV, The Bay season 3 will see DS Townsend thrown into the thick of things from the off. On her very first day in the department, the body of a young aspiring boxer is found in Morecambe bay. As if trying to prove herself to the force in the investigation wasn't enough pressure, DS Townsend's blended family are also struggling to settle in the Northern town.

There's bound to be plenty of twists to keep you hooked when the ITV crime drama returns to ITV this January. Here's how to watch The Bay season 3 online from anywhere in the world so you don't miss out!

How to watch 'The Bay' season 3 online in the UK

The Bay season 3 will begin on ITV on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 9 pm, with new episodes airing weekly at the same time.

This also means you'll be able to watch The Bay season 3 online live and on-demand on ITV Hub, where you'll also find the previous two seasons available to stream on-demand so you can get caught up if you haven't already.

How to watch 'The Bay' season 3 online anywhere in the world.

There is a handy way to watch The Bay season 3 online from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

How to watch 'The Bay' season 3 online in the US

An official release date or streaming location has not yet been confirmed for The Bay season 3, but since the previous two seasons are currently available to stream on BritBox, we'd bet that that's where you'll find season three as and when it becomes available.