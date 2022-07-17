How to watch The Control Room online anywhere in the world

Want to watch The Control Room so you can get your teeth into a new thriller? Here's how.

The Control Room is a new three-part thriller series set in Glasgow which follows Gabe (Iain De Caestecker), an emergency call handler who works for the Scottish Ambulance Service. Iain's ordinary life is flipped upside-down when he takes a life-or-death call from a woman who appears to know him, and Gabe is placed under pressure to figure out who she is.

The Control Room has been written by BAFTA and RTS award-winner, Nick Leather (Mothers' Day, Murdered for Being Different) and comes from the producers of Sherlock, Dracula and Inside Men. With that sort of pedigree on board, this new BBC thriller is sure to have us on the edge of our seats.

Here's how to watch The Control Room from anywhere in the world so you can keep up with all the drama.

How to watch The Control Room in the UK

The Control Room premieres on BBC One on Sunday, July 17 at 9 pm, and the three-part series will run across consecutive nights. That means the second episode airs on Monday, July 18, with the series finale coming on Tuesday, July 19.

If you'd prefer to binge all three episodes, the whole series will also be available as a box set to stream on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), where you'll also find loads of great dramas like Sherwood, The Responder, the final season of Peaky Blinders and The Tourist.

How to watch The Control Room online from anywhere in the world

If you don't want to miss an episode of The Control Room but if you plan to stream it away from home, you may encounter some frustrating issues tuning in. However, you'll be able to get around this issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

With a VPN, you can navigate those digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can continue to watch your favorite TV shows even if you're not going to be in the UK. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch The Control Room in the US

At the time of writing, there's currently no word on whether The Control Room will air in the US. As and when we learn more, we'll be sure to update this guide.