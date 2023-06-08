How to watch The Crowded Room: stream the Tom Holland thriller online

Tom Holland definitely doesn't want you to think he's just Spider-Man; after the likes of Cherry, The Devil All The Time and Uncharted, he's here with yet another different character in the anticipated show The Crowded Room.

Debut: Friday, June 9

Episodes: 10

A psychological thriller, The Crowded Room follows Holland's Danny, who's involved in a shooting in New York City in the 1970s. Interviews with Rya (Amanda Seyfriend), an interrogator, reveal Danny's past and more about his involvement in the crime.

Also starring Jason Isaacs, Sasha Lane and Emmy Rossum, the 10-part show promises to be a gripping series, so here's how to watch The Crowded Room online.

How to stream The Crowded Room

You'll be able to watch The Crowded Room using Apple TV Plus in all countries that offer the streaming service, including the US, UK and Australia.

A monthly subscription to Apple TV Plus normally costs $6.99 in the US, £6.99 in the UK and $9.99 in Australia, with discounts for annual passes. However you can use our guide on Apple TV Plus free trials to find ways to test out the service for free.

The Crowded Room FAQs

When do The Crowded Room episodes land? The first three episodes of The Crowded Room land at the same time on Friday, June 8, and here's when you'll be able to log on and see each episode:

Episode 1 — Friday, June 9

Episode 2 — Friday, June 9

Episode 3 — Friday, June 9

Episode 4 —Friday, June 16

Episode 5 — Friday, June 23

Episode 6 — Friday, June 30

Episode 7 — Friday, July 7

Episode 8 — Friday, July 14

Episode 9 — Friday, July 21

Episode 10 — Friday, July 28

How to stream The Crowded Room away from home

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Crowded Room, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

