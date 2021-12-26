Here’s how to watch the Death in Paradise Christmas special online from anywhere in the world.

Death in Paradise has never had a festive special before, but this year as part of its 10th birthday celebrations the BBC has given the show one. And it promises to be a Christmas TV cracker!

The 90-minute special amazingly sees the long-awaited return of Danny John-Jules as Officer Dwayne Myers. Plus the regular cast, including Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker and Joséphine Jobert as Florence, return.

The plot sees Neville preparing to head home to see his family, but all that changes when a billionaire shipping magnate dies in strange circumstances. Things get even weirder when a London minicab driver gets an ominous message in a Christmas card. Can Neville and his team crack the case?

How to watch the 'Death in Paradise' Christmas special online in the UK

The Death in Paradise Christmas special will air on BBC1 on Boxing Day at 7.30pm. It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

There is a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

How to watch the 'Death in Paradise' Christmas special online in the US

In the US the festive episode will premiere exclusively on BritBox on Dec. 26.