Want to watch The English? Here's where you need to go to stream the new Western drama starring Emily Blunt.

The English is a Western drama from BAFTA award-winning writer and director, Hugo Blick which looks set to become one of the best BBC dramas of the year. This new epic drama chronicles the journey of Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt) and Eli Whipp (The Twilight Saga's Chaske Spencer) as they band together on a journey across the old West to their ultimate destination: Hoxem, Wyoming.

Billed as "an epic parable on race, love and power", The English will see them coming across increasingly terrifying challenges that will push them to their very limits physically and psychologically. If you want to join Cornelia and Eli on their travels, here's where you need to go to watch The English anywhere in the world.

How to watch The English in the UK

The English premieres on BBC Two on Thursday, November 10 at 9 pm. There are six episodes in total, and new episodes will air on a weekly basis.

If you'd prefer to watch The English online and in one go, you're in luck: the whole series will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer as a box set once the first episode has aired.

How to watch The English online from anywhere in the world

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch The English, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

How to watch The English in the US

Outside of the UK, The English is heading to Prime Video, where the series will begin streaming on Friday, November 11. If you're not already signed up to Amazon Prime, a subscription will cost you $14.99/ £8.99 a month or $139/£95 for an annual membership.