How to watch the Hoda Kotb Jada Pinkett Smith interview 

The relationship between Will Smith (Emancipation) and Jada Pinkett Smith (Girls Trip) has captured the attention of fans for decades, and now it is front and center in a primetime special Hoda Kotb and Jada Pinkett Smith interview taking place on Friday, October 13, at 8 pm ET/PT.

The news event is officially titled Hoda Kotb Interviews Jada Pinkett Smith, and features the Red Table Talk host opening up about her marriage like never before.

Now if you've paid attention to headlines and social media lately, then you know a sneak peek of the interview was released showing Pinkett Smith sharing a bombshell revelation. Many people were floored to learn that Pinket Smith and her husband have been separated since 2016. However, they never went through with filing for divorce. If by chance you missed the viral clip of Pinkett Smith describing her and her husband living "separate lives," take a look at the video below.

In addition to the state of her marriage, Pinkett Smith also talks about the infamous night at the Oscars when her husband slapped comedian Chris Rock (Fargo). Kotb teased in the above clip that there may have been a lot more to that incident than meets the eye.

Hoda Kotb Interviews Jada Pinkett Smith is an NBC News event airing live exclusively on NBC on Friday, October 13, at 8 pm ET/PT. NBC is a broadcast station on cable and satellite television, but is also available for free if you have a TV antenna to receive over-the-air channels. If you've cut the cord, NBC is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

The interview is also expected to become available to stream on Peacock the next day. Currently, Peacock offers a few different options for would-be subscribers. Coincidentally, Pinkett Smith’s hit movie Girls Trip is currently streaming on the platform.

Other things to know about Hoda Kotb Interviews Jada Pinkett Smith

Pinkett Smith sits down with Kotb as a part of her press tour for her new book Worthy . Her personal memoir reveals several stories that helped shape her throughout her life. As teased in a synopsis of the book:

"She [Jada Pinkett Smith] answers questions about her difficult childhood, her marriage, her parenting style, her career choices and the intense scrutiny that followed 'the slap.'"

On a final note, Pinkett Smith will also be stopping by the Today show on the morning of Monday, October 16.