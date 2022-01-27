The Ice Age gang is back in a brand new original movie, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild releasing on Jan. 28, this time focusing on the opossum twins Crash (Vincent Tong) and Eddie (Aaron Harris) and Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs scene-stealer Buck Wild, voiced by Simon Pegg.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild is the sixth movie in the Ice Age franchise. In it, Crash and Eddie will set out to find a place of their own. Together with the one-eyed weasel Buck Wild, they face the dinosaurs who inhabit the Lost World.

In addition to Pegg, Tong and Harris lending their voices to The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, the voice cast features Utkarsh Ambudkar as Orson and Justina Machado as Zee, both new characters to the Ice Age franchise. By the looks of things, Ice Age stalwarts Manny, Sid, Diego, Peaches and Ellie will have minimal roles in this one. Watch the trailer for the new movie right here.

Look like fun? Here is what you need to know on how to watch The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.

How to watch ‘The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild’

Though the Ice Age movies have proven to be pretty reliable players in movie theaters (all but one, Ice Age: Collision Course, netted more than $150 million at the U.S. box office), The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild is forgoing a movie theater release and will play exclusively on Disney Plus when it releases on Friday, Jan. 28.

Since its launch in the fall of 2019, Disney Plus has been the exclusive streaming home for a number of big time TV shows and movies, including The Mandalorian, Loki, Hamilton and recent Pixar movies Soul, Luca and the upcoming Turning Red. Now it’s serving as the viewing choice for the next chapter in the Ice Age franchise.

A Disney Plus subscription will be required to watch The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, which costs $7.99 per month ($79.99 for a full year commitment) as a standalone service. However, consumers also have the option to bundle Disney Plus with other streaming options. This includes combining Disney Plus with ESPN Plus and Hulu for a single monthly price of $13.99 or signing up for Hulu with Live TV, starting at $69.99 per month, as that live TV streaming service now includes Disney Plus as a standard feature.

Watching The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild won’t require anything else once you’re signed up, as the movie will be free to stream for all subscribers.

Again, as The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild is a Disney Plus exclusive, it will not be available to watch anywhere besides Disney Plus, nor is it likely to be shared on any other platform or released as a Blu-ray/DVD in the future. It’s Disney Plus or bust.

How to watch ‘Ice Age’ movies

With the release of The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, if you have a desire for an Ice Age movie marathon you’ll be able to find all of them — Ice Age, Ice Age: The Meltdown, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, Ice Age: Continental Drift and Ice Age: Collision Course — in one place, streaming on Disney Plus.

However, there are other options to watch the first five Ice Age movies as well, as they are all available to rent on platforms such as Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV and Google Play at a starting price of $3.99.