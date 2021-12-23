'The Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild': release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know

'The Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild' takes us on another adventure in the glacial world.

The Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild is an upcoming spin-off of the legendary Ice Age franchise, which focuses on the one-eyed weasel Buck, voiced by Simon Pegg (Hot Fuzz).

Everyone’s favorite prehistoric mammals are back with their usual mischief— but this time we’ll be joining Buck’s thrilling adventure where he saves possum brothers Crash and Eddie from a chaotic world filled with dinosaurs.

Buck was first introduced in Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs and he is a sharp-witted weasel who lives in the Lost World, which is a hidden fortress brimming with dinosaurs and other ice age creatures.

Here’s everything we know about The Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild…

The Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild will not be released in theatres, but will be available to watch on Disney Plus on Friday, Mar. 25, 2022, instead of its original release date of Jan. 28, 2022. It's one of many big new movies in 2022.

'The Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild' cast

The cast of The Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild currently consists of Simon Pegg, who voices Buck Wild, Vincent Tong (Super Monsters), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Free Guy), Justina Machado (One Day at a Time) and Aaron Harris.

Will Scrat the squirrel be in ‘The Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild’?

We’re sure everyone will be wanting to know whether Scrat, the iconic acorn-obsessed saber-toothed squirrel will be making a comeback in this film. So far, the fan-favorite has been in all five Ice Age films, including a number of spin-offs.

His love for acorns seems to be more of a curse, rather than a blessing as his obsession has caused some cataclysmic events. From creating The Solar System and sinking Scratlantis to wiping out all life on Mars, he’s sure been through a lot to get his hands on an acorn!

At the moment, there’s been no information revealed on whether Scrat will be making his return in this film, but due to his sheer popularity we’re sure he will make an appearance.

Scrat has become a legendary character throughout the 'Ice Age' franchise. (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

What will 'The Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild' be about?

According to Disney Plus the plot of the film is: “Desperate for some distance from their older sister Ellie, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own, but quickly find themselves trapped in a massive cave underground. They are rescued by their one-eyed pal, the adventure-loving, dinosaur-hunting weasel Buck Wild, and together they must face the unruly dinosaurs who inhabit the Lost World.”

Is there a trailer?

You can watch the trailer below where we see the determined possum brothers Crash and Eddie accidentally end up in The Lost World, the world’s most dangerous place! Luckily, Buck Wild is there to save the day.