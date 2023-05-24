How to watch The Kardashians season 3: live stream the reality show online
How to keep up with The Kardashians
One of the world's most famous families returns in The Kardashians season 3, which comes out on Thursday, May 25.
US: Hulu
UK: Disney Plus
The Kardashian continues the premise of Keeping Up With The Kardashians as it follows the members of the Kardashian family: Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie, and the many peripheral members of their family as they go about their everyday lives.
Season 3 looks to focus on motherhood, co-parenting and empire-building according to the official synopsis, with Kylie notably pregnant in many of the promotional images for the season.
If you're keen to watch the inevitable drama, here's how to watch The Kardashians season 3.
How to watch The Kardashians season 3 in the US
In the US, The Kardashians season 3 will be available to watch on Hulu, with all episodes streaming on Thursday, May 25 so you won't need to wait to watch. The first two seasons of The Kardashians are also available on Hulu.
Hulu costs $7.99 for ad-enabled or $14.99 for ad-free streaming each month, though it's also part of the Disney Bundle so you can get it and Disney Plus for $9.99 (with higher tiers offering ad-free streaming or ESPN Plus available for more).
How to watch The Kardashians season 3 in the UK
If you live in the UK, you'll be able to watch The Kardashians on Disney Plus, and all the episodes will be available from Thursday, May 26 when the show debuts. The previous two seasons are on there too.
Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year, as at the time of writing there's no ad-enabled tier in the UK as there is in the US.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.