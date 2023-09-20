How to watch The Kardashians season 4: stream the reality show online

Only two months after its previous season wrapped, The Kardashians season 4 kicks off on Thursday, September 28 to catch us back up with one of the most famous families on TV.

The Kardashians is a spin-off slash continuation of classic reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and it follows the various members of the Kardashian family as they run businesses, embark on romantic ventures and wind each other up.

After The Kardashians season 3 centered on the falling-out between Kourtney and Kim, season 4 shows us how they mend their relationship, as well as the dating experiences of many of the daughters.

So here's how to watch The Kardashians season 4.

How to watch The Kardashians season 4 in the US

The new season of The Kardashians will be arriving on Hulu, so you can watch each episode on the streamer when they land. It'll debut on Thursday, September 28 with its first episode, and subsequent ones will be released weekly from then.

The previous seasons of The Kardashians are on the platform too, but Keeping Up with the Kardashians is on Peacock.

After a month's trial Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its ad-enabled plan or $9.99 per month for its ad-free one. Many streaming fans opt to sign up via the Disney Bundle, which combines Hulu with Disney Plus for $9.99 each month (or $12.99 if you include ESPN Plus too).

How to watch The Kardashians season 4 in the UK

Like many Hulu shows, The Kardashians season 4 will air on Disney Plus in the UK, where it'll join all previous seasons of the show (though Keeping Up with the Kardashians is on Hayu). It debuts on Thursday, September 28, with each new episode coming on subsequent Thursdays.

Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month or £79.90 for its standard plan or £10.99 / £109.90 for the Premium one, and if you wait until November to sign up you'll also be able to pick the £4.99 ad-enabled plan.

How to watch The Kardashians season 4 in Australia

As in the UK, The Kardashians season 4 will air on Disney Plus in Australia, where it'll join the first three seasons of the show. The first episode will hit the streamer on Thursday, September 28, with new ones arriving weekly.

Disney Plus costs $13.99 per month, or $139.99 per year, for a subscription.