The Kardashians season 4: release date, trailer and everything we know about the reality show

The Kardashian/Jenner clan is back for another round of family, fun and drama, as it's time for The Kardashians season 4. After The Kardashians season 3 saw Kourtney and Kim go back and forth in one of their most contentious arguments shown on TV, will the pair be able to officially put the past behind them and move on in a positive direction? Also, are there new romances on the horizon for a few of the sisters?

Here's everything we know about The Kardashians season 4.

The Kardashians season 4 premieres on Thursday, September 28, on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK.

The Kardashians season 4 trailer

Things between Kourtney and Kim still look pretty icy in the trailer. Check out the video clip below.

The Kardashians season 4 premise

Here is an official synopsis of the new season:

"The cameras are back with all access to the personal and private lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. From second chances and new beginnings to unexpected blessings, they continue to bare it all together, a reminder that the most beautiful part of life is family."

From the look of the trailer, Kourtney is knee-deep into her pregnancy, which is good news for her and her husband Travis as they've previously shared their difficulties getting pregnant. We can only hope the baby helps push her and Kim to finally make up, because as previously mentioned, they haven't been on the best of terms.

Speaking of family friction, it appears Khloé and mom Kris will also have their own disagreements over Tristan Thompson. Khloé doesn’t seem pleased that her mother is so close to the NBA star, who is the father of Khloé's two children and her ex.

In some less dramatic news, all of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters (except Kourtney) seem to be single. So hopefully viewers get to see some new romances take shape in the season 4 episodes.

The Kardashians season 4 cast

Khloé Kardashian on The Kardashians (Image credit: Hulu)

Returning to the fold once again are Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Barker. The five sisters are of course joined by their mom Kris Jenner. As the six women continue to document their business and personal lives on camera, fans can expect to see extended family members and friends such as Scott Disick, Travis Barker, Cory Gamble and Tristan Thompson. It doesn't seem likely we'll be getting a sighting from the other Kardashian sibling, Rob.

How to watch The Kardashians

The Kardashians is a Hulu original series in the US. Those hoping to watch previous and new episodes of the show need a subscription to either Hulu with Live TV, the Disney Plus Bundle or the standalone Hulu service. In the UK, episodes are available on Disney Plus.