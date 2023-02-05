Want to head back out on the road with Joel and Ellie's journey? Here's where to watch The Last Of Us episode 4.

The Last Of Us is a drama based on the hit PlayStation game of the same name (opens in new tab). Like the game, the TV series takes place in a version of 2023 that sees the world as we know it ravaged by an apocalyptic event caused by the cordyceps fungus that has mutated to affect humans and transformed countless people into horrific, zombie-like creatures. If you've not already caught the bug for the show, here's where you can watch episode 1 for free.

The show keeps getting bigger and better, by all accounts; after episode 3 told Bill and Frank's moving tale, we're heading back out with Joel and Ellie (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey). Now that they've got their hands on a truck, they're heading west to try and link up with Joel's brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna); he was once a member of the Fireflies, so might know how to get Ellie where she needs to be.

Here's where you can watch The Last Of Us episode 4 so you can follow Joel and Ellie on the hunt for Tommy.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 4 in the US

The Last Of Us is an HBO original series, which means you don't have to search very hard to watch The Last Of Us episode 4. You can either watch the series as it airs on HBO, or stream new episodes at the same time or on-demand on HBO Max.

The third episode is slated for Sunday, February 5 at 9 pm ET/PT.

If you're not already an HBO Max subscriber, the price for the ad-free plan was increased by $1 to $15.99 a month just days before The Last Of Us' season premiere. Existing customers will start paying the new price very soon, as it goes into effect on or after February 11, whenever they pay their next bill.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 4 in the UK

As with shows like House of the Dragon and Succession (and most other things from HBO), The Last Of Us is following a release pattern that sees new episodes getting a prime time slot on Mondays after the Sunday-night US premiere. Night owls who'd prefer to stay up to watch episodes as they go live can also find them available on Sky TV and NOW.

The Last Of Us episode 4 airs on Monday, February 6 at 2 am UK and 9 pm UK on Sky Atlantic.