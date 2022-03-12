How to watch the NHL Heritage Classic: Maple Leafs vs Sabers

The NHL continues its series of games outdoors with this year's edition of the NHL Heritage Classic game. This is the first NHL Heritage Classic game to feature a non-Canadian team, as the Buffalo Sabers will play against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

NHL outdoor games are fun to watch and make for beautiful visuals, and this one should be a treat. Weather in Hamilton Ontario on game day is expected to be 35 degrees with a chance of snow, making for a fun and dynamic atmosphere you will want to see.

Here is how you can watch the 2022 NHL Heritage Classic game between the Maple Leafs and Sabers.

When is the 2022 NHL Heritage Classic?

Sunday, March 13, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT.

Where is the 2022 NHL Heritage Classic?

Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario.

How to watch 2022 NHL Heritage Classic in the US

US sports fans who want to watch this year’s NHL Heritage Classic game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabers can see it on TNT. The cable network has coverage of the Heritage Classic this Sunday starting at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT with its NHL on TNT crew, with game starting at 4 pm ET.

TNT is on major cable TV and satellite providers. TNT is also available on many Live TV streaming services including DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

Viewers that subscribe to a TV service that offers TNT can also watch the game online via www.tntdrama.com/watchtnt, as well as through TNT mobile apps.

How to watch 2022 NHL Heritage Classic from anywhere

Hockey fans around the world can watch the 2022 NHL Heritage Classic game if they have access to a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network.

Our VPN reviewers consider ExpressVPN , a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support. ExpressVPN even comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. And it's a great way to keep up with the boxing action from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 2022 NHL Heritage Classic in Canada

Canada will have the 2022 NHL Heritage Classic broadcast on two different networks, and they will also offer a streaming option. The game will be available in Canada on TVA Sports and Sportsnet. The Sportsnet broadcast will also be available streaming on Sportsnet Now.

The Sportsnet Now app is available for mobile devices, including iPhones, iPads and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch SportsNet now on TVs with their apps for Apple TV, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. They also support Chromecast.

Sportsnet Now offers two monthly plans. You can stream the SN Now Standard plan including the 2022 NHL Heritage Classic game for $15 per month. Otherwise, you can choose their Premium package to add more sports, including more hockey games, NHL Live, and Bundesliga for $35 per month.

2022 NHL Heritage Classic preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs (37-16-5) are in third place in the Atlantic Division and every win counts in a tight race. There are less than 10 points between the Maple Leafs and the top of the Atlantic Division and the Eastern conference. Head coach Sheldon Keefe will keep an eye on the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning ahead of his team, but he wants the team to stay focused on winning. That is harder now that the team is dealing with a late run of injuries.

The Maple Leafs just lost goalie Jack Campbell for a few weeks with a rib injury. The team will turn to backup Petr Mrazek, hoping the 11-year vet can step up and hold down the net. With Jake Muzzin also injured from the defensive side, the Maple Leafs will need Auston Matthews and the offense to score goals in bunches if they want to hold their spot in the playoff picture.

The Buffalo Sabers (19-32-8) are in seventh place in the Atlantic Division but they are very much a threat to win this game. The Sabers have won three of their last five games, including a 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs on March 2. This is the first full year as head coach for Don Granato after becoming the interim head coach last season.

This year has been a challenge for the new coach with 11 players currently on the injured list. Granato hopes to get defender Colin Miller back as soon as this game after missing over a month due to surgery. The Sabers are near the bottom of the league in goals allowed, so anything that could help improve their defense would be a step in the right direction. A bright spot for the team is young Tage Thompson, who has a career high 23 goals this season after just eight goals last year.

2022 NHL Heritage Classic jerseys

The Heritage Classic is a special event for the NHL and the teams involved, so they typically like to show off with a new special look.

Here is the uniform for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team's Heritage Classic jerseys honor the Toronto Arenas, which was the franchise name back in 1918.

(Image credit: NHL.COM)

The Buffalo Sabers Heritage Classic jerseys will feature their traditional buffalo crest, but also have blue and gold stripes throughout the uniform as a tribute to the original jersey style from the 1970s through the 1990s.