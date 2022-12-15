How to watch the PNC Championship 2022 golf tournament from anywhere

The PNC Championship, the annual family-focused golf tournament returns for 2022, taking place from December 15-18. And we've got the details on how to watch it.

The PNC Championship is a weekend-long golf tournament that pairs golf pros up with members of their family, with big names like Tiger Woods, Jon Daly and Jordan Spieth all attending along with their children or parents.

With more than $1 million in winnings going to the winning father-son pair, there's a lot to play for.

Here's how to watch the PNC Championship from wherever you are in the world, including streaming services or prices for watching the golf tournament.

How to watch the PNC Championship 2022 in the US

The PNC Championship is readily available to watch on TV or stream in the US.

The Golf Channel is showing the entirety of the tournament. If you don't have access to the golf-centric channel via cable, you can use live TV streaming services like Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV or fuboTV to tune in.

Some of the tournament is being aired on NBC — the aforementioned streaming services will help here too — and parts of it is also going to be shown on Peacock, NBCUniversal's $4.99-per-month streaming service.

However if you want to stream the entirety of the tournament, The Golf Channel is certainly your best bet.

How to watch the PNC Championship 2022 in the UK

In the UK there's again only one channel you need to use to watch the entirety of the PNC Championship.

Sky Sports Golf is airing the tournament — this is one of the channels included with Sky Sports, which is a £25-per-month add-on to Sky TV. You can sign up to Sky here (opens in new tab) if you don't already have it, though with the base plan costing at least £26 per month, Sky Sports Golf costs £51 in total.

There's a cheaper alternative, though. Now TV offers access to the 11 Sky Sports channels for just £33.99 per month, or day access for £11.98, making it a more affordable option if you don't need the entire Sky package.

How to watch the PNC Championship 2022 from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the PNC Championship 2022, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets change your IP address to watch programming in a different location, meaning you can watch sporting events like this one (or other TV programs) even if you're away from where you would normally watch. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

PNC Championships 2022: important information

Where does the PNC Championships 2022 take place? The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla., plays host to the PNC Championship. Specifically, it's The Grande Lakes course being used .